Sergio Perez gives update on Red Bull future after new contract rumours surface

Sergio Perez has said “everything is still open” regarding his future, but he hopes to finalise his next contract soon as he looks to retain his place at Red Bull.

A new report from Fox Sports Mexico claims Perez has been offered a one-year extension with the team while he is pushing for the security of a two-year deal, but Perez has spoken on the subject himself.

Sergio Perez gives update on Red Bull future

Perez confirmed his intention to try and secure his future beyond the end of the season as soon as he can, with both RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo having confirmed their intentions to try and become candidates for ‘senior’ Red Bull seats moving forwards.

Team principal Christian Horner praised Perez for his start to the season, while admitting they will only take a decision on who will partner Max Verstappen next season “when the timing is right”, with a long campaign ahead.

As for Perez, he, like many other drivers, is looking for a solution as soon as possible – with half the grid set to be out of contract at the end of the season as it stands.

“Nothing’s been signed, so everything is still open,” Perez confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at Imola.

“But I believe very soon, I mean, we’re getting into a very intense part of the season and I want to get it out of the way.

“We think it’s important that I focus on the racing side, so I hope sooner than later, everything can be finalised and we can share with you.”

Perez is now in his fourth season at Red Bull and was asked about the varying fortunes of his predecessors at the team, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon having both struggled to match Verstappen in equal machinery, while both have performed well elsewhere on the grid.

While Perez did not weigh in directly on them, he believes the pressure of having Verstappen on the other side of the garage is not easy to handle.

“I don’t think it’s fair for my side to speak on other drivers, but I think there’s a reason and some reason behind why Red Bull it doesn’t work for everyone,” he said.

“It’s hard, obviously, being team-mates with Max. I’m sure if I had a different team-mate, [I] would be shining more. But at the moment, it’s a great challenge to have.

“He’s the best driver, very complete, very rarely makes mistakes, and it’s great to have a team-mate like that.

“It pushes you, it pushes the boundaries really hard for my side. I know that I have to deliver a perfect weekend to be able to beat him.”

With this being the final year of his current Red Bull contract, the Mexican was asked if it is a ‘distraction’ to have the subject of his future brought up while he is trying to perform on track.

He was under scrutiny in the second half of last season while still under contract, but he added there is an added stress in the background until his next deal is signed – which he hopes will be the case in the near future.

“I think with Formula 1, it’s always pressure, regardless of if you’ve done a deal or not, because you always have to perform – especially Red Bull, it’s a very heavy pressure environment,” he reasoned.

“So it doesn’t change, it’s just it can be a little bit stressful to be doing in your sessions in well, we’ve got so much work to do on weekends when we are back in the simulator, but I believe that sooner rather than later we will know and I will know what I’m doing in the future.”

When asked if he is confident he will remain at Red Bull next season, he clarified: “I think until nothing is signed, everything is an option for now.”

