Sergio Perez sets clear Red Bull F1 career goal after signing multi-year deal

Speaking to media ahead of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez set a clear goal for his career: he fully intends to retire as a Red Bull Racing driver — when the time is right, of course.

“My plan A, B, and C definitely was to stay at Red Bull,” Perez stated, referring to the recent renegotiation of his contract that will see him remain with the team for two more seasons. “I really want to finish my career here, whenever that is. It’s a team that has given me so much.”

Sergio Perez highlights ‘intense’ Red Bull atmosphere

Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull has been one of the most highly coveted opportunities on the Formula 1 grid, with several drivers attempting to negotiate an opportunity; after all, Perez’s contract was set to end after the 2024 season.

However, earlier this week, Red Bull announced that they had re-signed Perez for both 2025 and 2026.

“Once you get an agreement, it means that both parties are happy with what we got, and I’m happy to move forward. We’ve got great targets ahead of us,” Perez said during the pre-race Canadian Grand Prix press conference.

“Red Bull is a team that really takes everything out of you,” he continued, noting that it’s a quirk of the team he’s noticed since he joined. He explained that everything is “intense — on-track, off-track. It’s a challenge that you don’t have anywhere else.

“I’m really up for it and willing to give my 100 percent.”

What Sergio Perez’s new Red Bull contract means:

Red Bull Racing has been F1’s most dominant success story over the past three years, with Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen sweeping up records, victories, and titles with ease. Perez has primarily played a supporting role for his teammate — but the Mexican racer has still claimed his best-ever World Drivers’ Championship results as a Red Bull driver.

That could create an uncomfortable point of comparison, but Perez stated during the press conference that he intends to “close the visor and focus on my job — do the best for myself and my career.

“At the end of the day, when my career is finished, it’s the only thing that will matter to me. I appreciate that everyone has their opinion, but I’m here to do the best for my career, and I’m happy with what I have achieved.”

