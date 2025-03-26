Is Sergio Perez bound for a Formula 1 return? The pieces may very well be falling into place.

One of Checo’s longtime sponsors has revealed it intends to continue investing in the Mexican driver’s career, and that they’re exploring options for the future — particularly as it pertains to the incoming Cadillac F1 team.

Sergio Perez to Cadillac F1?

Had all gone to plan, Sergio Perez would have been in Formula 1 this year.

Early in 2024, the Mexican driver inked a contract extension with Red Bull Racing that would have guaranteed him a seat in 2025, with the option for renewal into 2026.

It was a smart move for the team. Perez had proven himself to be a strong competitor and a great team player; he never hesitated to support teammate Max Verstappen, and he could be relied upon to contribute to the team’s Constructors’ Championship hopes.

Plus, Perez brought ample sponsor dollars to Red Bull, which made him a critical asset beyond his on-track performance.

But the team’s 2024 car, the RB20, was a handful. While Verstappen was able to maintain his lead of the championship despite a mounting challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris, Perez simply could not keep up. His future with the team was called into question even before the summer swing of European races, and he was ultimately let go at the conclusion of 2024.

But is Perez on his way back to Formula 1? It sounds like that could be possible with Cadillac.

Let us introduce you to a man named Jimmy Morales. Morales heads the Escuderia Telmex, which is a sponsorship program founded by billionaire business magnate Carlos Slim, and it was this outfit that provided Perez with much of his funding throughout his career.

Speaking to the Formula de 2 podcast, Morales admitted that Escuderia Telmex has been chatting with various teams — including the incoming Cadillac F1 operation.

“We talked to everyone and started to see their plans and if they have any room for Checo,” Morales said.

“The important thing is that he’s interested. It’s peace of mind, the ability to focus on your work. There are many things to consider in order to perform at your best.

“That’s what we’re looking for for Checo.”

According to Morales, Perez had begun to feel “uncomfortable” at Red Bull Racing, though he’d wanted to continue his Formula 1 career. However, the team only released him from his contract at the end of 2024, when the 2025 grid had been settled.

But at 35 years of age, Checo apparently isn’t trying to rush back into a seat just for the sake of it.

Morales explained, “Checo does not need to return to racing, he has already done everything he should have done in his career.

“But if he does it, it will be because he wants to.

“He is very competitive, we just need to find a project that interests him and where he can return and shine.”

A role with a team like Cadillac could be a boon for Perez. The team has expressed interest in signing a driver with ample Formula 1 experience, one that could help guide the team into a strong first year.

Perez could be that driver; he is, after all, something of the full package. He has experience and has proven to be both competitive and informative when it comes time to suggest developmental feedback. He would arrive with funding. He also carries strong ties to North America, which could make him an easy shoo-in should a driver from the United States fail to make the cut.

Would the project interest Perez? It’s impossible to say for certain — but a move to Cadillac certainly does appear to be on the table.

