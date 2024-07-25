Sergio Perez is facing one of the most important race weekends of his career, with a poor outcome likely to lead to an immediate axing from Red Bull.

With just 21 points scored in the last seven race weekends, Perez’s low scoring has left Red Bull vulnerable in the Constructors’ Championship as McLaren has come on song with a fast and reliable MCL38.

Sergio Perez set for critical Belgian weekend as axe looms

Hints in recent weeks have suggested the last races before the summer break would be used to assess Perez’s form, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko having made several pointed remarks about discussions and decisions being made early in the break.

That decision is likely to focus on whether or not Perez is the right man to stay in the second RB20 alongside Max Verstappen, with reserve driver Liam Lawson and seasoned veteran and current VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo both waiting in the wings for a chance to jump into the Red Bull.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that, at present, there’s no clear favourite between the two drivers as to who might get the nod if the decision is made to drop Perez.

It’s also understood that Perez is facing the axe if he produces a poor weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, with this being evaluated on the basis of performance relative to Max Verstappen rather than the final result.

Speculation regarding the nature of alleged contract clauses had indicated the possibility of Perez needing to be within 100 points of Verstappen by the conclusion of the summer break, with uncertainty over whether Perez would be rotated back into the VCARB driver line-up or dropped entirely.

It’s understood that a demotion to the VCARB line-up is not a likely outcome.

Sergio Perez: This won’t be my last race for Red Bull

Addressing the possibility that this weekend could be his last for Red Bull, Perez was asked whether he’s 100 percent certain this won’t be his last race with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

“Yes, correct,” he said, before being asked why he feels confident about continuing.

“Because I am.

“I know what, basically, is in my contract. And I know the team trusts in me, and I know where the main focus is, which is delivering on the track.”

Given that the possibility of a driver swap only emerged due to Marko’s comments hinting at the possibility, Perez confirmed that he has not spoken with the Austrian about it.

“I haven’t spoken about that, about that particular point,” he said.

“I feel like the whole team is fully focused on getting back on track, and getting our season back on track. The rest is pure speculation, the team is really working hard with me to get the season back on track, and winning the Constructors’ Championship is what we are working on.

“There hasn’t been any further discussions other than getting our season back on track.

“It’s how this team operates, how it is, and I’m fine with it. I focus on the team and within the team to get the maximum out of the team and out of the car. The rest, like is pure speculation.”

