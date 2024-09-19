Sergio Perez father health update after Baku GP crash sparks medical emergency

Sergio Perez’s father has been discharged from hospital in Mexico after suffering a heart problem following his son’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix crash.

Antonio Perez Garibay was rushed to hospital last Sunday after being found unconscious in the aftermath of the Baku F1 race, where his son crashed heavily with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing laps.

Having ran third for much of the race, Perez failed to finish for the third time this season after making contact with Sainz on the straight between Turns 2 and 3, which denied him a first podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

Mr Perez Gabribay was found to have suffered a pre-infarction, commonly described as a pre-heart attack with symptoms involving chest pain.

After spending a number of days in hospital, Mr Perez Garibay has now returned home to continue his recovery after being discharged.

A statement posted to his Instagram account read: “After spending several days in hospital, Mr Antonio Perez Garibay has been discharged and is now at home, where he will continue his recovery process in the company of his loved ones.

“Through this statement, Mr Perez Garibay and Scuderia Perez would like to express their most sincere gratitude to friends, family and the media for the countless displays of affection, support and solidarity during this time.

“Don Antonio will continue his recovery under medical instructions.

“We thank you again for your understanding and support, and we will be attentive to any relevant updates regarding his health status.”

The positive development on Mr Perez Garibay’s condition comes after the 65-year-old, a prominent politician in his homeland, speculated that his medical episode may have been directly triggered by “the shock” of his son’s accident in Baku.

It was the second heavy crash Perez has suffered in F1 2024, having also been pinned between the crash barrier and another car in May’s Monaco Grand Prix, where a first-lap tangle with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas left his Red Bull RB20 destroyed.

According to local outlet Mediotiempo, Mr Perez Garibay said: “Everything happened after the accident. The shock of the accident may have caused it.”

Having produced an impressive performance in Baku, where he outqualified his reigning three-time World Champion team-mate Max Verstappen, Perez is currently preparing for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, which he previously won in wet conditions in 2022.

Perez, 34, stands as the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history with a record of six victories, 39 podium finishes and three pole positions in 274 grand prix starts.

