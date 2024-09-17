Sergio Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, was taken to hospital immediately after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Perez’s crash on the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is understood to have caused his father to suffer a medical emergency in the immediate aftermath.

Antonio Perez Garibay hospitalised due to pre-infarction

According to various prominent Mexican newspapers and media organisations, Antonio Perez Garibay, the father of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez was hospitalised immediately after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He is reported to have suffered a pre-infarction, a condition that can present itself in the form of chest pain ahead of a heart attack.

The incident occurred in Mexico City, with Perez Garibay – a popular local politician – suffering his medical emergency on the morning of September 15th, immediately after the collision involving his son as he and Carlos Sainz collided while duelling over the podium places in Baku.

The statement from his press office confirmed that he was “rushed to hospital yesterday morning after suffering a pre-infarction.

“The incident occurred following his son’s impact during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in a collision with driver Carlos Sainz.

“Perez Garibay was found unconscious in the bathroom of his Mexico City home, where paramedics attended to provide immediate medical attention. He was rushed to a hospital in the capital, where he is currently under medical observation and in stable condition.

“We thank you for your expressions of support and affection.”

HACEMOS VOTOS DE SALUD POR TONY PEREZ GARIBAY .- @AntonioPerezJAL tuvo esta tarde una complicación cardiaca que requiere de atención puntual.

Está fuera de peligro con cuidados de rigor.

Fuerte abrazo Tony.@SChecoPerez tiene papá para largo!!! pic.twitter.com/RFzA4l6dfr — Pepe Ancona (@PepeAncona1) September 16, 2024

With Perez Garibay still in hospital under observation, the 65-year-old is reported by Mexican publication Medio Tiempo as having said: “Everything happened after the accident. The shock of the accident may have caused it.

“They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted.”

Since reports of his hospitalisation spread across Mexican media, Perez Garibay has been active on social media, sharing images of his son with the caption “Viva Mexico”, as well as publicising photos from the Grito de Independencia Ceremony.



As for his son, Perez has arrived in Singapore ahead of this weekend’s race at Marina Bay, with the Mexican driver yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Perez Garibay has become a firm fan favourite over the years due to his exuberant enthusiasm for his son’s racing every year in Mexico City, frequently joining the drivers in their celebrations after the Grand Prix has ended.

