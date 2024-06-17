Sergio Perez has claimed his new Red Bull contract is unlikely to be his last in F1, with the Mexican refusing to rule out staying in the sport for as long as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Perez entered the F1 2024 season fighting for his future, having entered the final year of his previous Red Bull deal.

Sergio Perez to match Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton F1 staying power?

The 34-year-old started the new campaign in encouraging form, playing his part in three one-two finishes for Red Bull in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan, but has struggled over recent weeks.

Despite failing to reach Q3 in Emilia Romagna, Monaco and Canada, Red Bull announced that Perez had signed a new two-year contract on the eve of the Montreal weekend, committing him to the team until the end of the F1 2026 season.

Perez, who arrived on the grid with Sauber in 2011, has opened the door to the possibility of matching the longevity of multiple World Champions Alonso and Hamilton, who made their F1 debuts in 2001 and 2007 respectively.

And he is hopeful that his new contract won’t prove to be his last, with the six-time race winner aiming to finish his career with Red Bull.

He told reporters: “Certainly when you look at Fernando or even Lewis, there’s a long way to go [in my career].

“But I think I didn’t sign my last contract. I don’t think I’ve done that.

“I don’t think it’s something that you feel, because when you commit to two years in Formula 1 it’s a lot of time, a lot of energy, and it’s a long way down the line.

“So, to be honest I don’t really think about that – but what I’m pretty sure about is that I want to finish my career at Red Bull.”

Perez revealed that he held negotiations with a number of teams before committing to Red Bull, insisting it was always his priority to stay put for F1 2025 and beyond.

And the former McLaren and Force India star outlined how draining it can be to race for Red Bull, with the intensity required both on and off track unique to other teams.

He explained: “You’re always talking to different teams.

“There were other options out there, but for me, my plan A, B, and C was definitely to stay at Red Bull.

“I really want to finish my career here, wherever that is. It’s a team that has given me so much into my career that I’m just really happy. I just want to give my best to this team until my last lap.

“Red Bull is a team that really takes everything out of you.

“It’s something that since I came here, how intense everything is on track, off track, it’s a challenge you don’t have anywhere else. I haven’t had that sort of challenge in my career.

“When I sign, I’m really up for it and willing to give 100 per cent.

“It was just a very straightforward negotiation. Obviously, I’ve been in the team for a few years already, so it’s always, I think, when you are already there, it’s a lot easier to reach an agreement.”

