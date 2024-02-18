Sergio Perez has stressed the importance of “sticking together” as Red Bull deal with an investigation into Christian Horner.

The Red Bull Racing team boss is under investigation after a complaint was made to parent company Red Bull GmbH with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Red Bull are keeping tight-lipped while the situation develops but Perez has maintained it must not distract from the season ahead.

Sergio Perez urges focus in wake of Christian Horner investigation

Perez used to be the number one talking point at any given Red Bull press conference but he took a background role during the team’s car launch last week with everyone’s mind on the investigation.

With Red Bull refusing to elaborate on what is going on behind closed doors, Perez has encouraged the team to “stick together” ahead of the start of the F1 2024 season.

“I think we just want to go racing,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “We are a race team and we want the whole team to stick together because we’ve been successful. It will be ideal just to keep the whole team together and just focus on racing.

“Obviously, there are some things out there but the most important is that we will stick together as a team, we will work well and the main goal is remembering that we are here for racing.

“We are racing and we all love it and we just want to go racing together. We know that Christian is a key player in our organisation.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Christian Horner admits to pre-season ‘distraction’ with Red Bull investigation ongoing

Max Verstappen hits out at reports of Christian Horner relationship breakdown

Horner meanwhile was confident he could ride out the storm and absolutely denied the allegations against him.

“Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together,” he said. “Everybody’s focused on the season ahead. It’s been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.”

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal,” Horner, who has been with Red Bull since 2005, said.

“There is an investigation which I am working with fully so that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

Read next: Christian Horner investigation: Updated timeline given as reports of settlement offer denied