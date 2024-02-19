Sergio Perez makes Lewis Hamilton prediction after surprise Ferrari move

Sergio Perez believes Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari will bring “interesting dynamics” with it, in part due to what he might bring with him to Maranello.

With the seven-time World Champion having been with Mercedes for over a decade, there will naturally be knowledge Hamilton could pass on with him to Ferrari next season, no matter how soon he begins to be phased out of meetings regarding development at Mercedes.

Hamilton will be partnering Charles Leclerc from 2025 onwards, and Perez believes the Briton’s move will be “interesting to watch from the outside.”

Sergio Perez predicts ‘interesting’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Hamilton admitted being “emotional” at the launch of his 12th and final Mercedes car last week as he gears up for one final season with the Silver Arrows, before a move to Ferrari that ticks off a childhood dream of his.

When asked about his opinion on Hamilton’s upcoming move to the Scuderia next season, Perez told media including PlanetF1.com: “Interesting, but more than that, I think the dynamics, it’s going to be interesting to watch from the outside.

“You know, having a driver that is moving teams, we all know how jealous the teams are on sharing information, because Lewis has been many years there [at Mercedes] and he will be taking a lot of knowledge to another team, so there will be some interesting dynamics to watch from the outside.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Your questions answered: All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

Ranked: Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacements in order of likelihood

The announcement of Hamilton’s move kicked off Formula 1’s annual ‘silly season’ of driver moves earlier than usual, with the majority of the grid out of contract come the end of the season as it stands.

Perez is one of those drivers, as he looks to impress and keep his seat with Red Bull into 2025.

When asked about the impact of Hamilton’s move and how it could shake up the driver market, he was relatively relaxed about his own prospects.

“I’m sure that most of the drivers are going to be willing to get things done a lot earlier in the year,” Perez said.

“But it’s just the approach you have. From my side, I’m just focusing on having a great year. As long as you have [that], and you’re performing on track, the rest always comes in place, so I’m not really bothered about it.

“It’s my fourteenth season in F1, so for me, my main target is keeping it well on track.

“When you’ve been for so long in this business, you know how it operates and I’m just a lot less bothered about it.

“I just want to make sure that I’m able to enjoy it first of all, have a lot of fun and have that motivation, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Read next: Revealed: Top-four tech clues as Red Bull step away from the convergence they began