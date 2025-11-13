Another day has passed, and it has been another busy one in the world of F1 news on Thursday as Sergio Perez returned to action.

Here is a selection of the rest of the best F1 news headlines from the day, with Sergio Perez and Helmut Marko making the news, as well as continued fallout from John Elkann’s comments on Ferrari.

Sergio Perez back behind the wheel of an F1 car

Almost a year since his last time behind the wheel of an F1 car, Sergio Perez climbed back into the cockpit for a test outing in Italy on Thursday.

Driving an all-black Ferrari SF23, the test was observed by Cadillac, which, of course, doesn’t have a suitable car for such a TPC outing.

“I’m curious, you know, to find out how many laps my neck will do before it gets destroyed,” Perez told Reuters.

“It’s great, you know,” he continued. “It’s a great test and a great way to finish the year before getting back in the car next year.

“It’s basically just a time for us to be able to get together with the engineers, mechanics, start working all together, you know, start talking the same language.”

F1 news: Helmut Marko suggests Lewis Hamilton incident triggered Verstappen puncture

Helmut Marko has suggested that one of the two early race incidents in the Brazilian Grand Prix caused the puncture that’s led to the big ‘What if?’ of last weekend’s race.

“So the plan was to make up places when the drivers on soft or medium tyres all had to pit,” Marko told Speedweek.

“We would have kept an eye on the wear to see if we could even get through with just one stop. But things turned out differently.

“Max got a puncture from a piece of carbon fibre from colliding opponents, either from Lance Stroll against Gabriel Bortoleto, or Franco Colapinto against Lewis Hamilton.

“Fortunately, one of our data engineers noticed this and warned us immediately. We had a bit of luck with the Virtual Safety Car phase during the necessary tyre change.”

John Elkann’s barbed comments addressed by Bernie Collins

Bernie Collins has responded to the controversial comments from Ferrari president John Elkann earlier this week, in which he advised Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to “talk less” and “focus on driving”, after a difficult race in which both retired.

The Sky F1 presenter utilised a well-known adage to address the comments.

“Both drivers’ intention was not to DNF on Sunday,” she said.

“On Sunday, the team points and their points were aligned. Maximum points, for either, was what they were after.

“There used to be a saying when you were in the garage: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves.’

“And that’s a bit the situation, isn’t it? What has that gained Ferrari? Not a lot.”

Martbin Brundle weighs in Oscar Piastri’s faded title challenge

With Oscar Piastri’s title challenge slumping in recent races, Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle has put forward five moments through this season that have cost the Australian dearly in the chase.

“Piastri was so unlucky again, the dice simply won’t roll for him,” he wrote in his column for Sky F1.

“The last time he was on the podium was back in September in Monza. He’d been on the podium in 13 of the 15 races prior to that, including seven victories.

“Norris was quicker than him in Monza, followed by the double shunt and jump start horror story in Azerbaijan, the first-lap skirmish with Norris in Singapore, the Sprint race in Austin, which cost both cars heavily, and his pace simply hasn’t quite been there since.

“Is it Oscar’s head, just a sporting run of bad luck, has there been a setup problem with the car, or has it been a series of tracks which don’t suit him so well?

“Probably a little of each just at the same time as Norris found overdrive and confidence.”

Where Max Verstappen’s F1 2025 title escaped

While Piastri’s title challenge has faded, Max Verstappen’s has reignited in recent races; the Dutch driver is the only other contender aside from the two McLarens.

While it remains a tall order, given his 49-point deficit, Verstappen has become a contender for wins and podiums again as the season winds down; something that wasn’t a given in the middle of the season as Red Bull struggled to unlock the consistency of the RB21.

According to Marko, it’s this period that will likely define Verstappen’s inability to land a fifth title, assuming that’s the way it plays out over the final weekends.

“If the title race is ultimately lost,” Marko said, “it is in this period after the Imola weekend, when little worked for half a dozen races.”

