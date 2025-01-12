“Very big things are coming” for Sergio Perez in future, according to his father Antonio, as he has spoken following his departure from Red Bull.

Perez confirmed he would be stepping back from a race seat with Red Bull at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign, with Liam Lawson set to partner Max Verstappen in 2025.

‘The best version of Sergio Perez is yet to come’

Perez has remained within the Red Bull fold and is set to undertake show runs in 2025, and said he will take a decision in the next six months regarding the next steps in his career.

His father Antonio, meanwhile, believes the Perez family is not out of the Formula 1 paddock yet, and is sure “the best version” of his son is still yet to be seen.

“It’s going to be wonderful. He is the Mexican, the best-known Latin American in the world today, above footballers and celebrities. Because in those times the media didn’t touch a Senna, a Fangio, they would be more famous with so many championships won,” Perez Sr told SoyMotor.

“The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come. Everybody is going to be very happy and very proud.

More on Sergio Perez as he departs Red Bull

👉 Why Sergio Perez deserves to be remembered for more than a poor F1 2024

👉 When Sergio Perez brought down his own team to force Aston Martin breakthrough

“What Checo Perez did until the past was this. What is coming will be historic, I assure you.

“Very big things are coming for Perez, the only thing I tell you is that we Perez have not left Formula 1.”

While there was public pressure placed on Perez to perform in 2024, he signed a contract extension with Red Bull before it was confirmed he would depart the team at the end of the year, with Lawson later announced as his replacement.

Perez Sr only spoke in praise of Red Bull after his son’s time with the team, given the bulk of his on-track success came with them, and his departure is part and parcel of racing.

“We have to thank Red Bull a lot,” he said.

“The best years of Checo Perez’s racing career were at Red Bull. You don’t have to take this as a rivalry, this is the world of motorsport.

“You have to understand something about this to be clear, Formula 1 only has 20 seats, we are more than 7 billion people. Everyone is looking for a seat there.”

Read next: Revealed: When Adrian Newey will start work at Aston Martin in F1 2025