Sergio Perez goes flying out of Mexico Grand Prix after huge Turn 1 collision

Sergio Perez’s home race could hardly have started in a worse fashion as he made contact with Charles Leclerc going into Turn 1.

The Mexican made an excellent start to the race and soon passed all but two cars with those being Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

With the incredibly long run into Turn 1, all three drivers fought for the lead into the corner but three into two just did not go and Leclerc found himself in a Red Bull sandwich and made contact with Perez.

The number 11 car was lifted into the air and although he was able to return to pits, his car was soon retired by the Red Bull team with extensive damage to the floor.

After exiting the car, Perez admitted he was too eager to impress his home crowd and in highsight, should have backed out of the corner.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting Charles, that he was in the middle, he had less room for manoeuvre and to brake that late, as late as I did or Max did,” he said. “I think simply there was no room for three cars. It was a total racing incident.

“In hindsight, I shouldn’t say this, but maybe I should back off and go home. [But you do not want to] especially at your home grand prix

“Especially being two times in a row on the podium, I went totally for it. I’m very sad with the end result, because I mean on the first lap to end the race of your home grand, it’s definitely really sad.

“But on the other hand, I’m proud of myself because I gave it my all. Very proud of my team, we gave our all the whole weekend. We had probably the best start of the year so we just went for it.”