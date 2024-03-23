Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are off to see the stewards in Australia, following an alleged blocking incident in qualifying.

Red Bull and Haas team representatives will see the race stewards at 6pm local time in Australia, due to an incident that took place in Q1 at Albert Park.

Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg meet on track during Q1

Just three minutes into the first part of qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg was on a flying lap when he encountered the slow-moving Red Bull of Sergio Perez as the Mexican prepared for his first flying lap of the session.

Encountering the Red Bull at the penultimate corner, Hulkenberg appeared to have been impeded by Perez, and it earned the attention of the stewards as they summoned both drivers before them to explain their perspective on the incident.

Perez, who qualified in third place, could be facing a grid penalty if he’s found guilty of having blocked the Haas driver, and has been summoned on the grounds of an “alleged breach of Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

This relates to unnecessarily impeding Hulkenberg at Turn 13 during Q1, although the German driver didn’t seem too angry about the situation afterward.

“He wasn’t looking in the mirror,” Hulkenberg told media after the session.

“The closing speed coming around Turn 12 – it’s so quick now. If you’re not paying attention enough, it happens very easily and quickly. Of course, it shouldn’t happen.”

The Perez and Hulkenberg is one of two incidents the stewards in Australia deemed worthy of having a look at from qualifying. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was also investigated due to crossing the white line separating the track from the pitlane exit, resulting in the French driver being given his first driving reprimand of the season.

This article will be updated.

