Billionaire Sergio Perez backer ‘not definite’ on renewing Red Bull sponsor deal

Escuderia Telmex president and co-founder Carlos Slim Domit has said “it is not definite” the company will remain as Red Bull sponsors moving forward, but their relationship with Sergio Perez will remain.

Slim Domit, son of billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, revealed their support of Perez is “independent” of their backing of Red Bull, however – so support of the team would not be tied to whether or not he continues with them moving forward.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Slim and his son co-founded Escuderia Telmex to support Latin American drivers in achieving their motorsport ambitions, with Perez having been one driver above all others to gain considerable success on a global stage.

But with Red Bull having recently announced a “multi-year extension and expansion” of its sponsorship with telecoms company AT&T – a direct competitor of Telmex in Mexico – Slim Jr revealed their status as team sponsors is not certain moving forward, though they remain in negotiations with Red Bull.

That said, however, he added that if he should leave Red Bull, wherever Perez goes, they will look to support him in his future career – just as they stayed with other drivers as they moved around teams.

“We are talking with the team, we are still in talks, it is not definite, but the one we will always intend to continue with is Checo,” Slim told ESPN in Mexico City at the weekend.

“As far as we can always with him [Perez], without a doubt.

“The issue of Checo’s contract is independent of the issue of sponsorship for us, it has always been like that since he signed with the team, but if there was no longer the opportunity to continue with the team we would certainly continue with Checo.

“The intention is to continue with Checo, wherever he is, we will be with him.

“Many times we have been with many drivers, we were with Bruno Senna, we were with Pietro Fittipaldi and we were with the two Mexican drivers with Checo and Esteban [Gutiérrez].

“If there was an opportunity to talk in the case of doing something with Franco [Colapinto], it wouldn’t be anything related to Checo.

“We are always looking to support Latin American drivers, Franco is doing very well, but without a doubt our important project has always been to continue building the development of Mexican drivers and Checo, without a doubt, is the one who represents all of us.”

PlanetF1.com has approached Red Bull Racing for comment.

