Sergio Perez says while he takes some responsibility for Red Bull not winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, the blame isn’t solely his as the team wouldn’t fought “harder”.

Although Perez arrived in Abu Dhabi in bullish form, adamant he “will be driving for Red Bull next year”, whispers in the paddock suggest otherwise.

The Mexican driver is nearing the end of what has been his most difficult season with Red Bull, the driver managing just four podiums, none of which have been wins, and 152 points in 23 Grands Prix.

He has the biggest deficit of any driver to their team-mate as he sits P8 in the Drivers’ standings while Max Verstappen, who is more than 250 points ahead, has already wrapped up a fourth World title.

The disparity has hurt Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship as the team trails the two-car scoring McLaren team by 59 points. They could yet regain second off Ferrari but with 38 points separating them and only 44 still in play, it’s a long shot.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko doesn’t believe it is possible, and he blames Perez.

“We have to have two drivers who finish in the points. Max is more than 200 points ahead of Sergio,” he told DAZN. “For our employees, it is a disappointment because they will not receive their bonuses as those depend on our position in the Constructors’ Championship.”

He went on to say Red Bull would decide their 2025 driver line-ups for both Red Bull and VCARB at a shareholder meeting that would take place after Abu Dhabi.

Perez though remains defiant.

“Nothing has changed in terms of what I’ve said for the entire year, I’ve got a contract for next year, and I will be driving for Red Bull next year,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com on the eve of the Abu Dhabi race.

“Nothing further to add. I have a contract for next year, so nothing further to add.”

Sergio Perez’s huge deficit to Max Verstappen in F1 2024

After all, he believes the team’s failure to retain the Constructors’ title is not on him, at least not entirely.

“Of course, I take responsibility. But also I don’t feel it’s fully all down to one person,” he said.

“I’m obviously part of a big organisation, a big team. And it’s very unfortunate that we did not fight any harder for the Constructors’.”

Perez has scored 152 points this season to Verstappen’s 429. In sharp contrast, McLaren’s team-mate deficit is 58 points, Ferrari’s is 69 and Mercedes’ is 24.

Liam Lawson is the favourite to take the Red Bull seat for 2025 alongside Verstappen with Yuki Tsunoda staying on at VCARB with Isack Hadjar promoted to his team-mate.

