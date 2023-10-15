Sergio Perez admits Red Bull ‘a different world’ as he fights for F1 future

Sergio Perez has admitted driving at Red Bull is a “very different world” compared to where he has been before in Formula 1.

Perez made the move to Red Bull for 2021 after being dropped by Racing Point in favour of Sebastian Vettel, in time for the team’s rebrand as Aston Martin.

Having largely driven in midfield cars bar one season at McLaren in 2013, Perez made a big step up in the field to drive for Red Bull, and he said it is a different feeling there than he has experienced at other teams, with the step up in pressure – but also with allowing himself time to enjoy what is happening.

Sergio Perez: ‘It’s a very different world at Red Bull’

Having been at Sauber, McLaren and Force India/Racing Point before earning his first victory in Formula 1 in 2020, Perez already brought a wealth of experience with him to Red Bull in 2021.

He has struggled to match Max Verstappen for much of the season, his team-mate wrapping up the title with six races to spare when crossing the threshold in the Qatar Sprint last weekend, which has led to speculation about his place at the team.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has assured that his contract will be honoured by the team, due to expire at the end of 2024, and given that he is at a front-running team after already having a long career in Formula 1, Perez has compared the pressure of driving at Red Bull and his other teams.

“Obviously, every team worked very differently and focused on very different aspects,” Perez told Red Bull’s in-house Talking Bull podcast when asked about how his current team differs to what he has experienced elsewhere.

“And the cars are very different as well, the way you drive, the way you look after the tyres, how you brake.

“So there are a lot of things that when you come to a team, you’re just constantly learning from them because although you’re still in Formula 1, it’s a very different world at Red Bull.

“When I came, I found out that a lot of things were done differently, but there’s also a lot of fun, you know, a lot of pressure because we all have to deliver to our maximum.

“But at the same time, it’s about having good fun, a good time and enjoying the moment.”

