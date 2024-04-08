Despite F1 2024 still being in its early stages, Sergio Perez has set a very short deadline for confirmation of his 2025 plans.

Perez carried a great deal of pressure on his shoulders heading into the new campaign, having seen his form crumble in an alarming way last season after initial talk of a title challenge against Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen. F1 2024 has started strong once more for Perez, though this time around, there is a different feel.

Sergio Perez expects Red Bull future set ‘within a month’

Since joining Red Bull back in 2021, Perez had spoken confidently about his ability to push Verstappen in a title scrap, which would lead to an unsuccessful mission and swirling rumours over his future with the team. For F1 2024 though, Perez has been letting his driving do the talking.

While not offering too great of a threat to Red Bull’s Drivers’ Championship leader – even if he did come agonisingly close to snatching away pole in Japan – Perez has been delivering the sort of drives that Red Bull need from him, the Mexican having ensured three 1-2 finishes for the team in the opening four rounds.

Qualifying had been highlighted as the only weakness for Perez to work on by driver programme boss Helmut Marko, though if Suzuka is a sign of things to come, then that box has been very much ticked. And Perez does not expect to be waiting long to find out what all this means for his future, with his current Red Bull deal up at the end of F1 2024.

Quizzed by Sky F1 on whether he feels a sense of added pressure regarding his Red Bull future, Perez replied: “No. I am pretty relaxed about it.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

F1 2024: Where to buy, how to watch, cheapest ticket prices and best package deals

“It’s my 14th season in F1 and whatever comes next… I’m really pleased with what I’ve done in the sport so far.

“I believe it will be a matter of time. The driver market is moving.

“The next few weeks, there will be a lot of movement. I expect, within a month, to really know what I am doing next year.”

For Perez it is imperative that he continues this strong form through the upcoming races, as while Daniel Ricciardo – initially seen as the key threat to Perez’s Red Bull seat – is doing nowhere near enough at junior team RB to be considered, the likes of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are available to Red Bull.

The Shanghai International Circuit will be the next battleground as Formula 1 returns to China for the first time since 2019, a venue where Perez has never before finished higher than P8.

Read next: F1’s hottest property? Binned Carlos Sainz lands another punch on Charles Leclerc