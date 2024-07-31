Huge twist in Sergio Perez saga as Liberty Media involvement rumours arise

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media reportedly asked Red Bull to ‘reconsider’ swapping Sergio Perez out of the team, having come under pressure for his drive.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed earlier this week that Perez would be continuing with the team to put any speculation surrounding his seat to rest, but a report has claimed the sport’s commercial rights holders requested the reigning World Champions keep him in his seat, given his enormous popularity in Mexico.

The Mexico City Grand Prix has yet to take place this season, the event taking place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from 25-27 October, where Perez enjoys an enormous home support.

And a report from German publication F1-Insider has claimed that, alongside words from Helmut Marko suggesting a potential shuffling of the cards within the Red Bull teams for 2025, Liberty Media also looked to keep the status quo for now, given the huge implications for the Mexican’s home race later this season.

The report said: ‘What was leaked behind the scenes: Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media asked Red Bull to reconsider Perez’s dismissal. Without the popular hero Perez, they feared an extreme drop in revenue at the Mexican GP on 27 October.’

PlanetF1.com has approached Liberty Media for comment around these claims, but they are yet to respond at the time of publishing.

Red Bull confirmed earlier this week that Perez would be continuing in his seat as planned after the summer break, to put an end to speculation that he would be replaced after a difficult run of races.

Horner, in an announcement to Red Bull personnel at their Milton Keynes base, said: “Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him perform at circuits where he’s done well before, after the summer break.”

Perez heads into the summer break in seventh place in the Drivers’ Championship, 146 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen as it stands.

