Sergio Perez raises Red Bull question over ‘very aggressive’ Liam Lawson

Sergio Perez questioned if Red Bull wants him to be “very aggressive” in his racing, after making contact with Liam Lawson at his home race on Sunday.

Perez branded Lawson an “idiot” after the pair came to blows during the Mexico City Grand Prix, making contact in the first sector that caused damage to the home driver’s car.

Both drivers showed frustration at each other through the race, with Lawson raising a middle finger to Perez as he went past later on in proceedings – for which he later apologised.

With Perez widely believed to be under pressure to keep his place at Red Bull next season – and Lawson set to be the leading candidate to challenge him for his seat at this stage – the on-track battle between the two had an added layer of intrigue for onlookers on Sunday.

Mexican driver Perez remained unimpressed with how Lawson went about his racing, though, explaining that he needs to “control his temperament” moving forward if he wants to get onto the grid next season, after getting on the wrong side of Fernando Alonso in Austin last time out.

“It’s not just with me. It was also with Fernando last race, with Franco [Colapinto] at the end of the race. There is no penalty,” Perez said of Lawson to Spanish broadcaster DAZN after the race.

“Maybe also Red Bull likes me to be very aggressive and have this kind of behaviour? I don’t know. In the end he also ruined his race.

‘We will turn the situation around and next year we will try again here.

“We don’t have the pace, no doubt. We have to work on it and get both cars on the same spec which is very important as soon as possible. The team is making a big effort in bringing all the parts.

“At the end, [Lawson] is starting in Formula 1. I think he brings too much pressure and too much limelight that he wants to show.

“It was the same with Fernando last race and the same with Franco at the end of this race. He has to come down two or three steps because at the end he is fighting for a contract and to be able to continue next year. He has to show that he is able to control his temperament.”

