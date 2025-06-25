Sergio Perez is convinced that “deep down” Red Bull “regret” parting ways with him at the end of last season.

And Perez says he has the information to back that feeling up, claiming he has been told by a “very reliable source” that Red Bull does indeed feel that way regarding his departure from the team.

Red Bull regretting Sergio Perez exit?

Perez joined Red Bull in time for the 2021 season and lasted four campaigns as team-mate to Max Verstappen, a stint that produced flashes of Perez’s best, the Mexican racer winning five grands prix as a Red Bull driver.

However, an alarming collapse in form in 2024 – one which closely resembled his 2023 woes – triggered a parting of ways for Perez and Red Bull.

It is a decision that is yet to pay off for Red Bull, with Liam Lawson lasting just two grands prix alongside Verstappen before being sent back to Racing Bulls, point-less.

Yuki Tsunoda was called up in his place, but the Japanese driver has contributed just seven points across eight race weekends, leaving Red Bull’s Constructors’ Championship hopes in ruins; the team is currently fourth in the standings, 212 points behind runaway leaders McLaren.

Speaking on the Desde el Paddock podcast, Perez gave a “no” when asked if he felt an apology was due from Red Bull over his departure from the team, though he understands it to be a decision which they “regret.”

“I mean, at the end of the day, that’s how the sport is,” Perez continued.

“They made certain decisions because of the immense pressure, pressure that they themselves helped create.

“But I know, deep down, they regret it. And I know that from a very reliable source.

“Still, what can you do? You move on. It’s tough. I have very good friends there, and people might think I take pleasure in what happened – but no.”

Left without a seat on the F1 2025 grid, Perez is keen to avoid his Red Bull exit being the chapter which ends his career, though his desire for a return does not come with an ‘at all costs’ mentality.

“Yes, I want to, if the project comes along where I feel I belong, where I should be,” said Perez on the idea of returning to Formula 1.

“I don’t want to be traveling around the world as a third driver or waiting for an opportunity. I’ve been very fortunate with the career I’ve had, and I want to return because I don’t want to end my career like this.

“I’m also aware that I’ll return if it’s worth the price to be in Formula 1, which is 24 races, a lifetime dedicated to the sport.”

Perez, like fellow F1 veteran and winner of multiple grands prix Valtteri Bottas, finds himself linked with the incoming Cadillac entry, the American outfit readying to join the grid for F1 2026.

Perez has also been linked with an Alpine drive, though PlanetF1.com understands that he is not under consideration for an F1 2025 seat.

Asked how F1 comeback negotiations are progressing, Perez replied: “It’s going well. It’s still early, given the season, where it’s at.

“As things progress, everything will become clearer, and I’ll be able to make a final decision. I’m in no rush. I know I won’t be in Formula 1 this year, and we’ll see what happens next year.”

