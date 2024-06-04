Sergio Perez reveals main Red Bull ambition with new two-year deal secured

Sergio Perez has said he hopes to pay back the “full trust” Red Bull have placed in him by giving him a new two-year deal, after signing terms keeping him with the team until 2026.

Red Bull announced on Tuesday that Perez will be their driver alongside Max Verstappen for two more years, getting a new contract that will be due to keep him with the team for six seasons overall, having first joined in 2021.

The seat Perez occupies had been looked at as the most competitive uncontracted drive for the F1 2025 season before the announcement, with the likes of both RB drivers and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz having been linked with a potential push to partner Verstappen next season.

But it was the incumbent Red Bull driver who has kept his place with the reigning World Champions after another strong start to the season, with team principal Christian Horner expressing the need for “continuity and stability” within the team moving forward.

Having finished second in the Drivers’ Championship last season, Perez has earned a new deal with Red Bull and expressed his delight at remaining with the reigning champions.

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great team,” Perez said.

“It is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track.

“I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team’s great history for two more years.

“Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it.

“I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track.

“I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together.”

