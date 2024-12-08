Sergio Perez answers resignation possibility in new Red Bull ‘talks’ admission

Sergio Perez has acknowledged talks regarding his F1 future with Red Bull are underway, following an early rate retirement in Abu Dhabi.

The Mexican driver is facing an uncertain future with Red Bull, with negotiations underway to extricate Perez from his race seat – a position he acknowledged for the first time after his race retirement in Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez: I have a contract to race

Perez was knocked out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix just minutes into the race, after he was tagged by Valtteri Bottas at the chicane in the middle sector.

The DNF marks what is expected to be his last race for Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes-based squad having decided to set about making a change to its driver line-up for next season.

With Perez under contract for another two seasons, the process isn’t a simple one, with talks underway between Perez’s management and Red Bull over the weekend at Yas Marina.

A final decision is expected to be made in the days following the race weekend but, speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, after his retirement, Perez acknowledged the talks are underway for the first time since the speculation began.

“Well, at the moment, I don’t know,” he said, when asked about his emotions heading into an uncertain winter.

“I just know that I’ve got a contract to race next year. And unless something changes in the coming days, that’s going to be the situation for next year.”

Pushed on his thoughts over why Red Bull is evaluating whether or not it’s Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda who is best suited to be Max Verstappen’s teammate next year, Perez said: “I think at the moment all I can say is I got a contract, that I signed up in the middle of the year to race for the team for the next two years. So, we’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days.”

Perez didn’t confirm or deny that an ambassadorship role – as has been reported – is on the table for him with Red Bull.

“We are talking to try to see what’s best moving forward,” he said.

“We’re going to be talking in the coming days and we will discuss what the situation is from both parties and see if we are able to reach an agreement.

“If not, like I said, I’ve got a contract for next year.”

Asked outright if he has any intention of resigning, he said, “No.”

