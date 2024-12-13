Sergio Perez attended what could be his final end-of-year Red Bull celebration earlier this week and did it in style, delivering 2,000 bottles of tequila.

Perez’s Red Bull future remains uncertain, at least to those outside the team with Helmut Marko adamant a decision “will be made” on the Monday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Patron tequila for all!

But four days later, the rest of the world has yet to hear the verdict.

Perez not only failed to shine in F1 2024, he wasn’t able to pull himself out of his seemingly annual slump and it cost the team in the Constructors’ Championship.

Not only did Red Bull lose out on almost 20 million as they fell from first to third, the team’s personnel were also short-changed in bonuses and Marko has pointed the finger at Perez for that.

“We have to have two drivers who finish in the points,” he said to DAZN. “Max is more than 200 points ahead of Sergio.

“For our employees, it is a disappointment because they will not receive their bonuses as those depend on our position in the Constructors’ Championship.”

But as Perez faced what could yet be his final Red Bull end-of-year celebration, the Mexican driver at least tried to end on a good note – 2,000 bottles of tequila.

According to reports, he handed out 2,000 bottles of Patron El Alto.

Patron retails for over 200 pounds a bottle, but given Perez is reportedly holding out for “75 million” to walk away from Red Bull, the Mexican racer won’t have to worry about his future going forwards.

Sergio Perez’s deficit to Max Verstappen laid bare

While Perez has been insistent throughout the latter part of the championship that he would remain a Red Bull driver in F1 2025 having signed a new contract back in May, he wavered on that after Sunday night’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Well, at the moment, I don’t know,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com after ending the year with a lap 1 retirement.

“I just know that I’ve got a contract to race next year. And unless something changes in the coming days, that’s going to be the situation for next year.”

Pushed on his thoughts, he added: “I think at the moment all I can say is I got a contract, that I signed up in the middle of the year to race for the team for the next two years.

“So, we’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days.

“We are talking to try to see what’s best moving forward. We’re going to be talking in the coming days and we will discuss what the situation is from both parties and see if we are able to reach an agreement.

“If not, like I said, I’ve got a contract for next year.”

That ‘agreement’ as Perez put it relates to a buyout of his contract with Nico Rosberg saying Red Bull will have to fork out 16 millions while other sources say it could be as much as 75 million.

