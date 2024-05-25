Sergio Perez has described his Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session as “a total disaster” after the Red Bull driver failed to reach Q3 for the second race in succession.

Having managed only 11th in qualifying at Imola last weekend, Perez fell in Q1 for the first time in the F1 2024 season with the Mexican lining up 18th for Sunday’s race in Monte Carlo.

Sergio Perez out in Q1 at Monaco Grand Prix

The Mexican was ahead only of the Sauber drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, and 0.040 seconds slower than Williams driver Logan Sargeant.

Perez’s team-mate, reigning three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, could only manage sixth on the grid with Red Bull struggling again in Monaco.

Speaking after Q1, Perez blamed traffic at the hairpin section for his failure to progress past the first stage of qualifying, but conceded he and Red Bull have struggled to get a tune out of the RB20 car.

He told Sky F1: “We’ve been struggling all weekend.

“We could not really get on top of what we’ve been doing with the car.

“We’ve been changing a lot and we just couldn’t get in the rhythm in qualifying. That meant that we were just quite far off initially.

“Then, on my final lap when when things were looking good, I got traffic from Turn 6 into 7 and those couple of tenths were enough to [miss out].

“I think I was half a second off from P1, so the margins were extremely tight out there.”

Asked what would have been possible if he had not encountered traffic on his final Q1 lap, Perez said: “I think definitely we should have been in Q3.

“And given the margins are so small, just getting the perfect lap in would have changed the [result] dramatically.

“Top five or something like that [was possible], we were P5 [in FP3] this morning.

“A total disaster.”

Perez, who won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022, also failed to progress past Q1 in Monte Carlo last year, crashing at Ste Devote just minutes into the qualifying session.

That mistake sparked a run of five consecutive races without a Q3 appearance, with Perez’s mid-season slump leaving him fighting for his Red Bull seat.

The 34-year-old is in the final year of his existing Red Bull contract.

