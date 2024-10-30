Carlos Slim Domit, the president of key Sergio Perez sponsor Escuderia Telmex, has opened the door to a potential link up with Williams driver Franco Colapinto.

He has stressed, however, that any future deal with Colapinto will have no impact on the company’s existing relationship with Perez.

Sergio Perez sponsor to link up with Franco Colapinto?

Colapinto has emerged as one of the unexpected stars of the F1 2024 season, having impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The first Argentine F1 racer since 2001, Colapinto took just two races to score points with an assured eighth-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the notoriously challenging Baku street circuit.

The 21-year-old followed that up with 10th at the United States Grand Prix earlier this month, with Colapinto earning the mid-race praise of Perez over team radio while the pair battled for position in Singapore.

With doubts growing over the future of Perez, Colapinto has been linked with a surprise move to Red Bull junior team VCARB for F1 2025 as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are already signed up to race for Williams next season.

Despite signing a new two-year contract in June, Perez could be dropped ahead of F1 2025 with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko confirming last week that a decision on the Mexican driver’s future will be made at the end of the season.

Marko also confirmed Red Bull’s interest in Colapinto, yet conceded that the driver’s “longer-term contract” with Williams could prove an obstacle to signing the youngster for F1 2025.

Perez has been supported by a portfolio of Mexican-based sponsors, including Telmex, since arriving on the grid with Sauber back in 2011.

With Red Bull recently announcing an expanded deal with fellow telecommunications firm AT&T for F1 2025, however, it is possible that Telmex will cease direct involvement with the Milton Keynes-based outfit to avoid having two competing sponsors attached to the team.

A decision is expected to be taken next month, with Slim Domit confirming Telmex “always intends” to continue its sponsorship of Perez.

And he has raised the prospect of adding Colapinto to the company’s portfolio, having previously backed the likes of Bruno Senna, Pietro Fittipaldi and Esteban Gutierrez in addition to Perez.

Quizzed on a potential link up with Colapinto, Slim Domit told ESPN: “We have been with many drivers many times.

“We were with Bruno Senna , we were with Pietro Fittipaldi and we were with the two Mexican drivers, with Checo and with Esteban.

“If there was an opportunity to talk about something with Franco, it would not be anything related to Checo.

“We always seek to support Latin American drivers, Franco is doing very well.

“But without a doubt our important project has always been to continue building the development of Mexican drivers and Checo, without a doubt, is the one who represents us all.”

Speaking during the Mexican GP weekend, Colapinto conceded that he is unlikely to find a permanent seat for F1 2025 at this late stage, but be vowed to be back on the grid in 2026 or 2027.

Asked if teams are talking to him over potential openings for F1 2025, he told Sky F1: “I’m not really into it. Of course, my managers are doing an amazing job and I really trust them.

“But my job is driving a car quick enough and turn the wheel and their job is to find me a seat. So they are doing a great job on that.

“I’m not really focused on what’s happening. I don’t want to put too much energy on it. I know that there are no seats left at the moment and there is no space for me to go.

“But I’m driving to show that I deserve a seat in Formula 1 and that I deserve my place here, that I came to stay and not to be only a couple of races, so I hope to be [giving] that impression.

“I’m sure I’m going to be back in the future, ’26, ’27. I’m sure I’m going to be back, so I’m going to work hard for that. Of course, still a couple of races left this year to show what I can do, so that’s good news.

“But if you’d told me two months ago I would be here, I wouldn’t believe you.

“I’m just enjoying this opportunity. The chance that Williams gave me is something from another planet.

“I’m just giving my all to give the team what they deserve.”

