Revealed: What Sergio Perez said about McLaren’s ‘mini-DRS’ rear wing

Sergio Perez says he’s “surprised” that the McLaren rear wing is judged as legal, but is trustful of the FIA’s flexibility tests.

The F1 world is buzzing about the latest technical controversy in Singapore, following video footage of the McLaren MCL38’s rear wing ‘mini-DRS’ flexibility appearing, to the naked eye, to be excessive of what’s permitted under the regulations.

Sergio Perez ‘surprised’ by McLaren legality

While there’s a visible degree of flexibility on show, the McLaren MCL38 has passed all FIA scrutineering and static load tests.

But such matters usually result in rival teams checking out the viability of such designs with the governing body, with an eye to implementing similar on their own cars – as is currently happening with regards to the flexing front wings of the McLaren and the Mercedes, leading Red Bull and Ferrari to come up with their own more flexible designs as the FIA won’t be tightening up the tests before the end of this season.

But, with the attention now turning to the McLaren’s rear wing, one unnamed team approached the FIA for clarification on the legality of that design after Baku – PlanetF1.com understands the enquiry was not made by Red Bull, Ferrari, or Aston Martin.

With McLaren legal by any of the current technical check metrics, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez spoke about his “surprise” at seeing the design deemed legal as the governing body issued a statement on Thursday in Singapore to clarify its position.

“Yeah, it sounds like it,” he told media at Marina Bay when asked about the FIA seeming to be fine with the design.

“It’s clear that it’s out of the regulations, and it is a legal car. So, yep, very surprised with it.

“Also, they’ve done a few races with that rear wing on but nothing did happen.

“I think, from our side, we just have to focus on ourselves. We had a massive damage in terms of championship and they’re now ahead.

“So I think we are able to get back into it and hopefully get some strong momentum on our side, then that would be really good.”

Asked to clarify whether he believed the McLaren to be legal or illegal, Perez replied: “I really thought that that was not part of the regulations, right?

“My personal opinion, you see clearly the rear wing is bending, but obviously, they’ve done the checks, and it seems that this is a legal car.

“I’m pretty surprised. I thought that wasn’t allowed, but it seems like it is allowed. So, yeah, I think I’m as surprised as you all are – it’s definitely a massive benefit.

“I’m not an expert on technical stuff, but I’m sure the team is looking at it, why all of a sudden, now it’s allowed. So, yeah, very, very surprised.”

Having been in the fight for victory in Baku until his calamitous collision with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap, Perez said there’s greater optimism within the Red Bull camp about the direction of the RB20 after a tweaked floor update was introduced in Azerbaijan.

“I really think that we are able to build on the momentum from Baku,” he said.

“We found a lot of positive signs with the car, so I really hope that we can be on the right track for the coming weekends. I think that will be really important for us, and that we can be strong. And I think that that will be the main key for us.”

More on the FIA and technical rules

👉 Explained: Why FIA are taking back seat on McLaren and Mercedes front wings

👉 Explained: How the FIA develops potential new F1 rules and regulations

What has the FIA said about McLaren’s rear wing flexibility?

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, the governing body said all teams are currently in compliance with the technical regulations, but is taking on board the possibility of “mitigating measures” following the video evidence from Baku.

“The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season,” said the statement.

“However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

“The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”

Read Next: FIA want ‘dirty language’ intervention to stop F1 drivers becoming like ‘rappers’