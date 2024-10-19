New Sergio Perez threat emerges as Honda submit Red Bull RB20 test ‘request’

Honda have submitted a “request” for Yuki Tsunoda to be given a Red Bull test to evaluate him as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez for the F1 2025 season.

Honda have enjoyed a healthy relationship with Red Bull since becoming the team’s engine partner in 2019, powering Max Verstappen to three consecutive World Championships since 2021.

Honda keen on Yuki Tsunoda test with Sergio Perez Red Bull future uncertain

However, the identity of Verstappen’s team-mate for next year remains uncertain with current incumbent Perez without a podium since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

Despite signing a new two-year contract in June, Perez came exceptionally close to being dropped by Red Bull during the August break before the decision was made to keep him entering the second half of the season.

It is expected that Red Bull will reassess their driver situation ahead of F1 2025, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hinting at a “bigger picture” behind the recent decision to replace Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson at junior team VCARB for the final six races of this season.

Despite his limited experience, it is thought that Lawson could emerge as a serious candidate to replace Perez as soon as F1 2025 with a strong end to the season.

Lawson’s VCARB team-mate Tsunoda has been largely overlooked in the conversation over Red Bull’s driver plans, with the Japanese driver telling media including PlanetF1.com at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix that he is hoping to “change their mind a little bit.”

PlanetF1.com understands that it is highly unlikely that Tsunoda will get the nod even if Red Bull opt to replace Perez.

Honda have supported Tsunoda’s career from a young age, with the relationship key to the youngster landing an F1 promotion with VCARB (then AlphaTauri) in 2021.

And Koji Watanabe, the head of Honda’s racing activities, has revealed that the manufacturer has requested that Tsunoda is handed an F1 test with Red Bull – and claimed Horner is open to the prospect.

He told Motorsport.com: “Regarding Tsunoda, our goal is for him to work hard and secure a seat at Red Bull Racing. We believe he has the talent.

“Of course, driver decisions are ultimately up to the team, but as a partner we’ve strongly requested that Tsunoda be given the chance to drive and test in a Red Bull car.

“We want to at least give him the opportunity to showcase his ability.

“I’ve also spoken directly with Christian about this. He hasn’t ruled it out. Nothing has been decided yet, but I think we need to proceed properly.

Honda’s proposal of a Red Bull test for Tsunoda comes even though the two parties are set to part ways at the end of next season, with Honda entering a technical partnership with Red Bull rivals Aston Martin from F1 2026.

Mr Watanabe is convinced that the end of Honda’s relationship with Red Bull should be no obstacle to Tsunoda securing a seat with the senior team, insisting the 24-year-old has the potential to become World Champion in the future.

He added: “If all goes well and Tsunoda’s abilities are recognised, I believe he could remain with Red Bull beyond 2026 and compete for championships.

“It would be ideal for Tsunoda to become more of a Red Bull driver. It’s not as if he’s parting ways with Honda forever.

“His current focus should be on securing a Red Bull seat, and if that’s his goal, he should pursue it.”

