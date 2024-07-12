It is time for your fresh round-up of the major Formula 1 headlines, the Red Bull future of Sergio Perez remaining a key talking point.

Is Perez saving the Formula 1 career of Daniel Ricciardo via his struggles? That theory has been put forward, while Red Bull driver programme boss Helmut Marko has been quizzed on the speculation of exit clauses attached to Perez’s deal. Let’s dive into the action.

Could Sergio Perez ironically save Daniel Ricciardo?

Presenting Perez with a new multi-year Red Bull contract has not stopped a repeat of his mid-season slump, though this time around, the sterner F1 2024 competition means Red Bull cannot afford a Max Verstappen-exclusive charge. But, Ricciardo, the driver who looked primed to replace Perez, has not enjoyed the greatest season either.

And former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley drew attention to talk that Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson could replace Perez, ironically perhaps keeping Ricciardo in his seat at junior team VCARB.

Helmut Marko confirms Red Bull decision coming as exit clauses addressed

PlanetF1.com understands that a clause exists in Perez’s Red Bull deal that allows the team to make a driver swap during the summer break. Reports suggest Perez must be 100 points behind Verstappen at that point to activate it, with the current gap 137.

Marko was pressed on the speculation and said “all Formula 1 contracts have exit clauses”, with the summer break allowing for consideration and a decision.

Mercedes urged ‘park’ Kimi Antonelli, sign Carlos Sainz

Mercedes definitely need to make a move in the driver market, with Lewis Hamilton on his way to Ferrari.

And while Mercedes protégé Kimi Antonelli is being given the chance to prove himself worthy of getting the nod through his rookie Formula 2 campaign, Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton will replace at Ferrari, remains an option.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Danner believes Mercedes should go for Sainz over Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton influence already being felt at Ferrari

Hamilton may not the the only UK figure heading for Ferrari, with team principal Fred Vasseur having set his sights on bringing UK designers over to Maranello, hoping Hamilton can be the inspiration for them to make the move.

Simone Resta, Enrico Sampo and most recently Enrico Cardile have headed for the exit door. Could Adrian Newey be coming the other way?

Lewis Hamilton declared ‘slightly less controversial’ than Max Verstappen

13-time race winner David Coulthard went through the similarities which he sees in Hamilton and Verstappen, both the “complete package”, though he highlighted a difference too.

That is his belief that Hamilton is the “slightly less controversial driver” compared to Verstappen when it comes to their respective approaches to on-track combat.

