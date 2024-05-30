Dutch racer Tom Coronel believes that time should be up for Sergio Perez at Red Bull as he battles to secure a new contract.

Perez’s early-season form left very few voices speaking out against him extending his Red Bull stay as he registered three P2 finishes across the opening four races, though the emergence of McLaren and Ferrari as a more potent threat to Red Bull has coincided with a drop in form for Perez.

Sergio Perez told to ‘give up’ Red Bull spot

Now without a podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix, Perez has slipped to P5 in the Drivers’ Championship with McLaren’s Lando Norris winning in Miami and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc emerging victorious at the Monaco Grand Prix, signalling that Red Bull may well have a title fight on their hands.

And while it is being widely reported that Perez will sign a new Red Bull deal, Coronel does not believe this should happen. He thinks time should be up at Red Bull for Perez.

Speaking on the RacingNews365.com podcast, Coronel said: “It’s the same every time. The problem is, [Christian] Horner very much wants to keep Perez, that’s my feeling.

“He has an extra cap on, there is no other way. Otherwise that would have changed a long time ago.

“I would also say to Perez, thank you for your services. You are very good, but it has been enough. Done, you just have to give up your spot.”

Perez, speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of the Monaco GP, provided an update on his Red Bull future to confirm that contract talks were underway.

“I know that the negotiations are underway,” he said.

“At some point, we will know and you will be the first one to know!”

Perez was involved in a huge opening lap crash which eliminated him from the Monaco GP, having tangled with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen up the hill out of Sainte Devote.

And Magnussen was also subject to Coronel’s axe list, as he argued that it is important for new faces to get a chance in Formula 1.

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman is being strongly linked with a Haas seat for F1 2025, which has been referred to as a “sure deal”.

“As long as we have new recruits. Guys like a Kevin Magnussen, who keep getting re-signed. You’ve had your chance. New recruits, that’s important,” said Coronel.

Bearman’s Formula 2 team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli is being strongly linked with the Mercedes seat for F1 2025, to be vacated by Lewis Hamilton who is on his way to Ferrari.

