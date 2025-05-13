Sergio Perez has been advised to reject the Cadillac seat should an Alpine offer be there as the Mexican plots his route back into F1.

The former Red Bull driver is believed to be near the top of Cadillac’s wishlist but he has now been told that another opportunity on the grid could be the best one for him.

Sergio Perez backed to snub Cadillac for Alpine

Reports emerged last week that Alpine were considering a move for the six-time race winner with new driver Franco Colapinto given just a five-race contract.

With the door now potentially open, Juan Pablo Montoya has told Perez that Enstone would make “much more sense” than a move to Cadillac.

“I would still think Sergio Perez’s main aim is to get the Cadillac seat, but if he can get into the Alpine next year, that would be much better for him,” Montoya told Sites de Apostas.

“If you’re doing one or two more years in F1 before you stop, I think Alpine makes much more sense. But what happens to Franco Colapinto? It’s a complicated situation. Could Perez come back to Red Bull? I think the only person who can displace Yuki Tsunoda is Isack Hadjar, he’s shown great potential at VCARB.”

Speaking in February, Perez said he would make his decision within “the next six months’ but recently said that he wanted the right project.

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” he told F1.com.

More on Sergio Perez from PlanetF1.com

Sergio Perez reportedly atop Cadillac wishlist but driver decisions not yet made

‘Get Checo!’ – Perez fans make their voices heard as Cadillac F1 tease 2026 details

“That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.”

Mario Andretti, a board member for Cadillac, confirmed this week that Perez was an option but reiterated a desire to have an American driver as part of the team.

Read next: The McLaren brake advantage theory presented by former Woking staffer