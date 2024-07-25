Staggering Sergio Perez repair bill revealed as Red Bull surpass €5million mark

Sergio Perez racked up another rumoured €1 million repair bill for Red Bull at the Hungarian Grand Prix and, in doing so, his team reportedly became the first to surpass the €5m mark for 2024.

After a solid run to start the season, of late Perez is recording more crashes than podiums which has put his race seat at Red Bull under threat.

Sergio Perez is topping this year’s repair bill chart

While his biggest crash of the season came at the Monaco Grand Prix when he was rear-ended by Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap having started down in 16th place, that said to have cost Red Bull almost two million, he made another big dent in their budget last time out in Hungary.

P9 after his first run in Q1 as rain peppered the Hungaroring, Perez took too much kerb through Turn 8 and lost it on the exit.

He crashed heavily into the barriers, causing significant damage to the rear end of the car while the front end also took a hit. The damage was reportedly worth almost €1 million.

Not only did he need a new nose and front wing for his RB20, but also rear wing, sidepods, and floor. Both the front and rear suspension also had to be replaced.

All in all that cost Red Bull €999,000, reports F1Maximaal, bringing Perez’s reported bill for the first 13 races of this season to €3,793,200. That’s a million more than Williams have spent on Alex Albon after his big early-season crashes.

In fact, such is Perez’s huge bill, Red Bull have spent more money repairing cars than Williams have spent, up by €300,000.

At a time when teams are operating under a budget cap, the bigger the repair bill, the less there is to spend on upgrading the car.

Latest reports on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future

Perez’s Hungarian Grand Prix crash came as Red Bull plan to sit down in the summer break to discuss their driver situation with the 34-year-old’s job on the line.

“Any discussions we have with him will of course take place internally and not in front of the media,” insisted team boss Christian Horner. But of course, we cannot run on one leg.”

Perez has scored just 124 to Max Verstappen’s 265 and therefore cannot reach the magic 100 deficit he needs after this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix to put an end to the speculation about his future.

