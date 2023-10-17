Sergio Perez issues update on his F1 future amidst retirement rumours

Sergio Perez has scoffed at rumours he’s to announce his retirement in Mexico, the driver adamant he has “at least three to four more years” on the grid.

Struggling to find form this season in the face of his team-mate Max Verstappen’s record-breaking campaign, it has been claimed Perez will jump before he’s pushed out of Red Bull.

According to a poster on Reddit, who claims to be privy to information from a representative from Escuderia Telmex, 33-year-old Perez will announce his retirement at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez denies he’s retiring from F1

He claimed his source was “one of the top guys in Escuderia Telmex” and that Red Bull had informed Perez at the Japanese Grand Prix weekend that “they will not keep him for 2024, breaking the existing contract”.

That led to a sit down between Perez and his team, who came “to the conclusion that it was time to end his Formula 1 career” and that the “announcement will be made during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend”.

Perez’s social media and PR representative Luis Alberto Aguirre laughed this off on X in a series of laughing emojis while multiple sources close to the driver told PlanetF1.com this is “absolutely not happening”.

Perez himself has now spoken out, the six-time Grand Prix winner saying he not only has a contract for the 2024 season but could continue in the sport for another two or three years after that.

“Well, right now I have a contract for next year,” Perez said as per Sports Illustrated. “And it will be important to have a good year.

“I have the motivation to continue, and I want to stay for more years because I believe that I still have a lot to give in Formula 1.

“I would like to stay in F1 for at least three to four more years.”

Perez’s future reportedly lies with his finishing position in the Drivers’ Championship with Globo claiming he has to finish second to Verstappen.

According to Auto Moto und Sport, Perez “knows that he will have a problem if he can’t hold on to second place in the Championship, contract or no contract.”

And if he doesn’t, Red Bull already have Daniel Ricciardo lined up to replace him.

Perez holds a 30-point lead over Lewis Hamilton with the Briton having shaved 25 points off Perez’s advantage since the Mexican driver’s last podium at the Italian Grand Prix.

