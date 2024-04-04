Sergio Perez issues key update on Red Bull relationship amid F1 2025 contract talks

Sergio Perez says it is “just a matter of time” before he opens talks over a new Red Bull contract for the F1 2025 season, insisting both driver and team are “happy” after a promising start to 2024.

Perez is in the final year of his existing Red Bull deal, with RB driver Daniel Ricciardo making no secret of his desire to replace him for next season.

Sergio Perez on Red Bull F1 2025 contract talks

While Ricciardo has suffered a poor start to the year with Red Bull’s junior team, however, Perez has started strongly, finishing second to team-mate Max Verstappen in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Despite a setback at the Australian Grand Prix – where he finished a distant fifth after a grid penalty for impeding, as well as suffering tyre graining and floor damage in the race – the 34-year-old is now widely regarded as Red Bull’s best option for next season.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend’s Japanese GP at Suzuka, Perez has declared both parties are keen to reach an agreement on a new deal.

He said: “The situation is that we are happy, team and driver.

“I believe it’s just a matter of time before we sit down and try to get to an agreement to extend my contract, but at the moment there’s not a lot more to say.”

With Perez hindered throughout and Verstappen forced to retire early through a rear-brake issue, Red Bull suffered a rare defeat in Australia as Carlos Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari.

The Mexican has highlighted front graining as an area of weakness with the RB20, revealing the team are keen to strike back in Japan.

He explained: “I think we learned a lot from Australia, especially given that it’s so early in the season, about the front graining.

“We’ve been suffering with it probably more than Ferrari and McLaren already last year, so I think it’s something that we will definitely learn. We have to make sure that we apply it when we go to circuits with like that.

“The front graining is a weakness of our car at the moment, how we treat the tyre. I think it’s important that we learn from that.

“We really want to have a strong weekend here. We really want to prove ourselves.

“Obviously this track is very different to Melbourne, but when we go to a front-limited track that we are able to survive the graining that we had.

“I think there were a lot of things that obviously happened during my race that affected the result, but other than that is just how it goes.”

Red Bull are poised to deploy their first upgrades of 2024 in Japan, with the update likened by some to Mercedes’ divisive zero-pod concept of 2022/23.

However, Perez has played down the significance of the new parts, hinting Red Bull’s upgrade won’t transform the RB20.

He added: “We’ve got some upgrades. I believe that a lot of people have upgrades for this weekend.

“Our upgrades are not that big, so we’ll see what others bring.”

