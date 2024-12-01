To say that Sergio Perez has underperformed at Red Bull Racing during the Formula 1 2024 season would be something of an understatement. As his teammate Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive World Championship, Perez had struggled to finish in the points.

The Mexican racer technically has a contract through the end of the 2025 season, one that Red Bull has stated it intends to honor. But many others are urging Checo to quit now, while he still has some “dignity.”

Sergio Perez urged to leave F1 with dignity intact

Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 future is looking quite grim.

The racer from Mexico first joined the series back in 2011, working his way through Sauber, McLaren, and Force India before finally joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing back in 2021 — the year the team was able to challenge the once-dominant Mercedes for a title.

Since then, Verstappen has scored four consecutive World Drivers’ Championships, while Perez has played a critical support role. But in 2024, Perez’s performance has been slipping. After a strong start to the year, where he took four podiums in the first five Grands Prix, the Red Bull driver has dropped off the map.

Now, he sits eighth in the WDC; meanwhile, his teammate took yet another title with races to spare. The Constructors’ championship also appears to be firmly off the table.

His strong early performances were enough to convince Red Bull to confirm that Perez would race for the team through the end of 2025, with an option to extend the contract into the 2026 F1 season.

However, as his performances have slipped, so has the team’s confidence in its second driver. Will Perez remain with the team in 2025? Or will Red Bull Racing drop him after Abu Dhabi.

Former racing driver Jason Plato, though, has a different suggestion for Perez.

“Perez should throw in the towel and depart with dignity,” Plato posted on X early on Saturday morning.

“Make way for some young blood.”

Plato isn’t the first person to express the sentiment that Perez should step back in order to allow some fresh talent to step up. Eyes have long since turned to Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, the VCARB drivers who, theoretically, should be next in line for a drive at Red Bull Racing; Franco Colapinto’s name has been thrown in the ring as well.

But for Plato, there’s no reason for Perez to retire entirely; there are still plenty of motorsport disciplines that would welcome the driver with open arms.

“IndyCar, SportsCars, GTs, Touring cars and village egg spoon races would without doubt welcome him,” Plato suggested — not without a bit of cheek. Any of those series would likely welcome Perez with open arms.

Though it may seem harsh, the likelihood of an ill-timed departure from F1 seems ever more likely for Perez. The only thing to do now, Plato argues, is for the driver to step back of his own accord — before Red Bull makes the decision for him.

