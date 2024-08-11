Formula 2 title challenger Gabriel Bortoleto believes Sergio Perez’s results – or lack thereof – will result in him being ousted from his Red Bull seat at the end of F1 2024.

Since finishing fourth in Miami, the fifth race of the F1 2024 season, Perez’s best results have been a trio of seventh-place finishes – meaning Red Bull’s lead in the Constructors’ Championship has shrunk to a nerve-wracking 42 points as McLaren relentlessly closes in.

Gabriel Bartoleto: I think Sergio Perez will be out next year

Perez has had to weather some serious scrutiny in recent months, with Red Bull having kept Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson primed in the background in the event of a driver switch – for now, the Milton Keynes-based squad has opted for continuity in the hopes that Perez’s worst form is behind him.

The Mexican driver was confirmed with a new two-year deal at Red Bull earlier this season, which should see him through until the end of F1 2026, but his recent form is questionable to the point of whether he will even see out the rest of this season.

Formula 2 title protagonist Gabriel Bortoleto, who has reportedly become an option for Audi’s driver line-up for the second seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next year, appeared on a video cast on Motorsport.com‘s Brazilian subsidiary to discuss various topics over the summer break and says he believes Perez’s form will results in Red Bull opting for change.

“I think Perez will be out next year,” Bortoleto said.

“I don’t know if he has a contract but, with the results he’s having, he’s out.”

If Perez is removed from his seat, the logical promotion would come from within – Daniel Ricciardo is a leading candidate as he nears the end of his existing VCARB contract, while Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson is also a prospect.

Helmut Marko has indicated September as being when a decision will be made regarding Liam Lawson’s future with Red Bull, and Bortoleto said he will be very surprised if it’s not the Kiwi who gets the nod.

“RB is still open, we know that if it’s not Ricciardo, it’ll be Lawson,” he said.

“If they don’t put Lawson in, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads or [they could put] [Isack] Hadjar in.”

More on the F1 2025 driver market

👉 What impact might new Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto have on F1 2025 driver market?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

What of Gabriel Bortoleto’s F1 prospects?

Bortoleto is currently second in the Formula 2 standings, 36 points behind championship leader Hadjar, but has been reported as a possibility for Audi since their change of management – former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has taken over at the helm since August 1st.

Binotto’s appointment could have a significant impact on the driver market, given negotiations other drivers had with the now-ousted management of Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann are no longer of consequence.

Asked about his own prospects for 2025, Bortoleto was coy on Audi, as he said he had been “taken by surprise” by the news, reported by Italy’s Formu1a.uno, of his possible in at Audi.

“That’s nice, to be mentioned by an F1 person because that’s where you want to end up,” he said.

“But let’s see what the future holds. I’m doing my job as best I can in F2, not in difficulty, but so that I’m ready to move up to F1. I’d say that’s my situation at the moment.”

As for his ties to McLaren, as a member of its junior programme, Bortoleto said he hopes to be able to race for the Woking-based squad one day – although the long-term deals of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri currently block a rise straight into a McLaren cockpit.

“I have a contract with McLaren, I’m their junior driver, I have a long-term contract,” he said.

“But I also know that McLaren wants me to succeed and wants to see me in F1. They know that they have two very good drivers and they are preparing me to enter F1. And, one day, to be their driver, because that’s my dream.”

But McLaren won’t hold him back from taking a seat elsewhere, according to Bortoleto, who said: “The decision is made by me, as a driver, and I decide where I want to go. I have power over my career.

“McLaren wants to see me succeed, they don’t want to trap me in any situation that doesn’t allow me to thrive in the sport, but obviously they want to keep me under the McLaren umbrella.”

Read next: Departing Alpine boss denies Flavio Briatore relationship issue in ‘different approach’ verdict