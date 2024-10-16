Sergio Perez has been warned he’s not “doing himself any favours” with his current form, especially as there’s a new contender for his Red Bull seat in Liam Lawson.

The Kiwi returns to Red Bull’s junior team, VCARB, for the final six races having been called up to replace Daniel Ricciardo after he was dropped.

Could Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Red Bull had hoped Ricciardo would perform well enough to oust Perez from the Red Bull seat, giving them a better option for Max Verstappen’s 2025 team-mate. But instead, his lacklustre results meant he was the one dropped.

Lawson now has six races to secure his Formula 1 future, either with VCARB alongside Yuki Tsunoda or, as Timo Glock suggests, with Red Bull.

However, Perez isn’t going down without a fight with the Mexican driver recently debunking rumours that he’ll announce his F1 retirement at the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.

He responded to the latest rumour by posting the iconic “I’m not leaving” clip involving Leonardo DiCaprio from the ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ movie, pairing it with the caption “Sorry” and six crying laughing emojis.

But even if Perez isn’t planning on retiring, that doesn’t mean he won’t be forced out of the Red Bull if Lawson impresses.

“He has denied his alleged resignation,” Glock told Web.de of the Mexican driver’s future and Lawson’s part in it. “The question is what the contracts look like and how long Red Bull will keep looking at this.

“There must be a reason why Liam Lawson is still in the Racing Bull [VCARB]. He can recommend himself for higher tasks in the short term.

“If things continue like this until the end of the year and Lawson turns in a good performance, then that will be an issue.

How the F1 2025 grid is shaping up

But given that the Mexican market also plays an “important role for Red Bull”, Glock reckons if Perez’s performances improve in the last six races of the season, he will keep his seat having signed a two-year extension back in May.

“Basically it depends on the performance,” he continued. “If he delivers a good performance, there is no reason.

“But if he continues to drive as he has done so far, he won’t be doing himself any favours.”

Perez achieving better results will also be important in Max Verstappen’s title race as Lando Norris is chasing down the Dutchman, whose advantage is down to 52 points.

Norris can count on his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to help him, now Verstappen needs to rely on Perez for the same.

“McLaren clearly has the advantage because Piastri is always on the same level and he now has to support Norris from the team,” said Glock. “With Perez, it’s sometimes one way, sometimes the other. Verstappen can’t rely on him.”

Red Bull are also looking to regain the lead in the Constructors’ Championship which they lost to McLaren in Baku, the deficit up to 41 points.

