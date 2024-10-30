Damon Hill claims Sergio Perez’s camp believes they have a “watertight contract” with Red Bull as pressure around his seat continues.

Perez’s future has never looked too certain and despite having a contract for next year, there are very real question marks about whether the Mexican will be in the seat come the first race of the season.

Damon Hill reveals ‘watertight’ Sergio Perez contract claim

Another disappointing performance, this time at his home race in Mexico, again put Perez in the firing line with plenty of rumours of Red Bull preparing to swing the axe.

But Hill, having spoken with Perez’s manager Julian Jakobi, says there is belief from the driver’s side that he is going nowhere.

“I had a chat with his manager the last race I went to, and I think they feel very confident they’ve got a watertight contract,” Hill said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“The question is what has happened to Checo? Why is he so far off the pace? I don’t get it.

“I don’t get what he’s up to, what’s going on either in his head or in the garage, I don’t know.

“Contracts are one thing, but sooner or later, there comes a point where they have to do what they have to do.

Hill expressed sympathy for Perez, stating that sometimes drivers can fall out of form and in those scenarios, the problems start to build up.

“It’s very bad. It’s very difficult,” the 1996 World Champion said. “I’ve experienced it myself.

“It is a very peculiar thing when you just can’t seem to find the thing you’re after and it’s also very difficult if you’re in a team where the focus is not necessarily on sorting out your problem. It’s got other, bigger fish to fry.

“So it does compound and I do feel for Checo.”

As for who comes next, Hill said being team-mates with Max Verstappen was difficult and wondered if Liam Lawson was ready for the step up.

“I’m sure they’d love to have someone who could back up Max in a battle. Max will not want a driver who is going to give him any grief. So you’ve got to weigh those two things up.

“Yuki [Tsunoda] must be wondering why [he does not get the seat]? The fact is that Liam has arrived back from his enforced layoff and he’s shown what he can do very quickly.

“He’s already made enemies and one of them is the person he might replace.”

