Sergio Perez vows ‘World Champion’ performance after disastrous Suzuka outing

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has said he wants to show a “World Champion” quality performance this weekend in Qatar.

Red Bull head to Qatar as newly crowned World Champions having retained their Constructors’ crown in Japan.

But while it has been a season of success for the team, Perez has found life harder going, contributing 223 points out of the team’s 623.

Sergio Perez looking to right Suzuka wrongs

Ahead of what is just the second race in Qatar, Perez said he wants to show a “World Champion” level performance.

“Qatar is a chance to get back to racing for me with two opportunities to win across the weekend,” Perez said after his poor weekend in Suzuka. “The Sprint format always throws up challenges when it comes to setting the car up, so we will work hard together to ensure we are ready for qualifying on Friday night.

“The track there can be tricky, as we learnt in 2021, grip is affected by the sand on the surface, so you must be alert. A night race is always fun though and this might be the hottest event we have all season, so it will involve a lot of management across all three days to get the most out of the car.

“We are coming into this race as World Champions, and for me personally, I would like to show that out on track.”

On the other side of the Red Bull garage, it could be another weekend of celebration with Max Verstappen able to clinch his third Drivers’ title.

The Dutchman said he hoped it would be a weekend to remember as he stands a chance to become the first driver to win a world championship during a Sprint race.

“It feels good to be heading to Qatar with the Constructors’ Championship secured,” Verstappen said. “The track there is really fun to drive, although it’s going to be a tough weekend for all of us as it’s so hot there. The temperatures will definitely make it interesting.

“This weekend is also a Sprint race so we need to make sure we learn as much as we can from the practice session on Friday. The Drivers’ Championship can also be won during the Sprint race on Saturday so that is our main aim. Hopefully, it will be a weekend to remember!”

