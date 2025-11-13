Ferrari chief John Elkann may have raised eyebrows with his “the rest is not up to par” comment after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s double DNF in Brazil, but Robert Doornbos agrees some people are letting the team down.

Notably, the “2.5 million” driver that is Hamilton, who “doesn’t deliver anything for it”.

Ferrari complaint justified in ‘he doesn’t deliver anything for it’ verdict

Ferrari‘s racing teams had a mixed Sunday in the world of motor racing with the Italian company’s World Endurance Championship teams wrapping up the Manufacturers’ title as well as the Drivers’ crown.

Ferrari won the Manufacturers’ title by 74 points ahead of Toyota Gazoo Racing, while Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado clinched the Drivers’ title.

But over in Formula 1, the pinnacle of motor racing, Ferrari didn’t fare as well.

Leclerc and Hamilton both retired from the Brazilian Grand Prix, out with crash damage, on a weekend in which Ferrari scored six points on a weekend where 58 were up for grabs.

Elkann issued a rallying cry that raised eyebrows in the paddock as he declared Brazil a “huge disappointment.”

He continued: “In Formula 1, we have mechanics who are always first in performing pit stops. The engineers work to improve the car.

“The rest is not up to par.

“We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and we have important races ahead of us, and it is not impossible to finish second.”

He wrapped up his declaration by saying: “Ferrari wins when it is united, as the WEC results have shown us. When everyone is together, great things can be achieved.”

Former F1 driver Jenson Button had a blunt response to that as he proclaimed “maybe John should lead by example” while Karun Chandhok blamed a “car hasn’t been fast enough”, not the drivers.

However, Doornbos, who contested 11 grands prix in Formula 1, says he understands Elkann’s frustration, after all, Ferrari’s multi-million dollar signing Hamilton “doesn’t deliver anything”.

“Hamilton has said in the media that he is living in a nightmare,” Doornbos told De Stamtafel.

“It’s dramatic and terrible. It was my dream to sign for Ferrari, and since I’ve been there, it’s been a nightmare.

“John Elkann, the Ferrari boss, has also said that the drivers should talk less and accelerate. Second place among the Constructors is still achievable.

“Leclerc and Hamilton both shared a message on Instagram after Elkann’s complaint, clearly wanting to create unity at the team.

“It indicates that there are serious irritations at Ferrari.

“They are happy to transfer 2.5 million to Hamilton every weekend, but he doesn’t deliver anything for it.

“That is painful for him, but also for all Ferrari fans.”

Doornbos says a lot is resting on next season with its all-new cars and power units.

“He has to hope that Ferrari has built a cannon of an engine,” he continued. “They really have to come up with a miracle.

“If he beats Charles Leclerc, he will be the hero of Italy again, so it’s a thin line, but it doesn’t really hold up yet.”

Hamilton is also frustrated with his lack of results as a Ferrari driver.

Scoring wins and podiums throughout his first 18 years on the grid, Hamilton faces the very real prospect of completing his debut season with Ferrari without a single top-three result, never mind a win.

“I mean this is a nightmare,” he told Sky F1 in Brazil. “Been living here for a while.

“Definitely between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of the results that we’ve had, the ups and downs, it’s challenging.”

The 40-year-old, though, vowed to fight back.

“Tomorrow I’ll get back up,” he continued. “I’ll keep training, keep working with the team.

“I really wanted to get them good points this weekend but I’ll come back as strong as I can in the next race and try to recover.”

