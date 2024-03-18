Seven must-see F1 weekends to tick off your 2024 bucket list – and how to get there as cheaply as possible

Ever wanted to know which F1 races you need on your bucket list? Well, if you were in any doubt before, we have seven races that absolutely need to be on there.

And we know F1 can be a very expensive sport to watch, so we’ve looked at how you can get to each one of them as cheaply as possible!

Monaco Grand Prix, 24-26 May 2024

The jewel in Formula 1’s crown.

The Monaco Grand Prix has been held around the streets of the Principality since way back in 1929, and the illustrious history surrounding the race makes it one of motorsport’s Triple Crown events – it has been a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since the World Championship started in 1950.

Unless you’re one of the lucky ones to arrive on a helipad or among the private jets, Nice Airport is your best bet for travelling to Monaco.

It is possible to get the Eurostar to Nice from London, but at nine hours of journey time, it will take significantly longer and cost a great deal more – at £557 return for an adult over Grand Prix weekend [23-27 May] – than flying.

Flights on Skyscanner start from £165 return per adult from London to Nice on their cheapest deals, based on flying out on Thursday 23 May and returning on Monday 27 May – a day either side of Grand Prix weekend – with return flight prices starting from £222 from Edinburgh, £229 from Manchester and £235 from Bristol [all price information correct as of March 18, 2024, subject to change].

For those looking to condense their trip into the three days of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, departing on Friday 24 May and returning Sunday 26 May, flights from London to Nice begin at £158, £184 from Edinburgh, £203 from Manchester and £216 from Belfast.

To do a one-day trip on race day, you can get a return deal from London to Nice for £293 on Skyscanner.

For the most cost-effective way to the Principality from the airport, a short two stops on a bus to Nice Saint-Agustin station follows before a train to Monaco, which runs a regular service throughout the day and takes approximately 30-35 minutes, costing around €5 per adult ticket.

Once you get there, ‘glitz’ and ‘glamour’ are words never far away when it comes to Monaco, with the rich and famous from around the world descending for the world’s most famous street race every May.

While the tightness of the two-mile track does not lend itself to overtaking, a sprinkling of rain can add a dose of chaos to any Monaco Grand Prix – and the circuit remains the ultimate challenge for every single Formula 1 driver.

Qualifying day at Monaco remains one of the prime spectacles of the season, with the drivers pushing the limit and daring to get as close to the wall as possible around iconic corners such as Sainte Devote, Casino Square, Tabac, the Swimming Pool complex and La Rascasse.

For fans, sitting at the grandstands at Tabac and the Swimming Pool will offer great views of the cars as they pass 78 times for the sport’s most famous race, so close you could almost touch them.

Even though Monaco races can sometimes lack overtaking, for visitors it is an iconic location – with all Monaco’s landmarks within reasonable walking distance and plenty of nightlife to experience.

As the second smallest country in the world, you never know which celebrity you might spot, and a visit to Casino Square by the stunning Hotel de Paris and Casino de Monte-Carlo are an absolute must, if only to ogle at the magazine-worthy car park.

Away from the Formula 1 action, tourists can take in the sights of Monaco such as the Prince’s Palace, still the official residence of Monaco’s royal family with construction that dates back to the 12th century.

The Princess Grace Japanese Gardens bring a taste of the Far East to the Principality and are free to access, and for Formula 1 fans needing directions to get there, instead of turning right at Portier, you turn left instead!

Naturally, Monte-Carlo itself is full of nightlife and shopping, and away from the hustle and bustle, the Port de Fontvieille is another, perhaps more peaceful, harbour worth a visit once you’ve had your fill of superyachts.

Belgian Grand Prix, 26-28 July 2024

A true ‘driver’s circuit’ in every sense that always ranks highly among their favourite tracks whenever the drivers are asked about it, Spa-Francorchamps also matches that with a famous fan experience.

For people travelling to the race, you are awash with options for cities to stay within reasonable driving distance to the circuit.

With the circuit surrounded by small towns and villages such as Malmedy, Stavelot and Francorchamps, fans often choose to travel to the track from slightly further afield if they are making it a destination race, but it can also become an ideal part of a wider trip for those travelling around Europe.

The borders of Germany, the Netherlands, France and Luxembourg are not too far away, with the nearest large airports in Liège and Cologne for those choosing to fly – but for your best value, Cologne is a much cheaper destination than Liège over Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

With Skyscanner, you can fly direct from London to Cologne from just £70 based on a departure date of Thursday 25 July and return of Monday 29 July, a day either side of Grand Prix weekend.

For those even wanting to condense their trip into the same day, an early-morning flight from London Heathrow to Cologne can see you arrive in Germany with several hours to spare to travel to Spa-Francorchamps before a flight back that night on deals starting from £101 return, though we are not responsible for any delays or traffic if you want to take that risk!

For anyone travelling further afield, it’s possible to drive from the UK to Belgium – with Eurotunnel fares from Folkestone to Calais starting from £126 on Belgian Grand Prix weekend (price correct at time of writing, based on Friday departure and Monday return), with a further 355km to go to Spa-Francorchamps once you cross get across the border – approximately four hours in good traffic conditions.

For those heading by train, Eurostar travellers can head from London to Brussels from £198 return for an adult on Grand Prix weekend, before taking onward travel to Spa-Francorchamps into account via a further train to Verviers and a bus to Francorchamps.

Once you arrive via your chosen mode of transport however, the circuit is filled with iconic corners such as Eau Rouge, Raidillon, La Source and Pouhon, and vantage points like the Kemmel Straight, where fans can watch and hear F1 cars going at top speed while jostling for position into Les Combes.

In stark contrast to the built-up surroundings of Monaco, Spa is nestled in the beautiful Ardennes region of Belgium, and the scenic views offered at the Belgian Grand Prix only add to the experience of the often excellent racing on offer.

The nearby campsite means fans can camp at the circuit too, making for an immersive experience for anyone attending the longest and one of the most famous circuits on the F1 calendar.

If you choose to fly, the beautiful German city of Cologne holds such tourist attractions as its world-famous Chocolate Museum, the stunning Gothic Cathedral and a diverse selection of museums, which sits approximately 140km from the circuit.

Approximately 60km from the track is the city of Liège, home of the Liège Waffle (a variation on what most of us would call the ‘standard’ Belgian waffle found in Brussels), as well as a host of attractions including plenty of museums, restaurants and the Montagne de Bueren, a daunting 374-step staircase built in honour of 600 soldiers who died to defend the city in the 16th centry.

Italian Grand Prix, 30 August – 1 September

“Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they are not, they are Ferrari fans,” – Sebastian Vettel.

And once you visit Monza, the ‘Temple of Speed’, you would have to be made of stern stuff to not have some kind of Tifosi blood coursing through your veins.

For visitors, Monza itself has its own beautiful architecture and attractions to visit, but given the circuit sits just 25km north east of Milan, for anyone looking to make a bigger trip of their Italian Grand Prix weekend, one of the country’s biggest cities being within a reasonable distance presents the perfect opportunity to pay it a visit.

For UK visitors, a flight to Milan Linate is your quickest and most convenient option to get to the vicinity of Monza.

Direct return flights from London to Milan begin at £144 on Skyscanner, based on arriving and leaving a day either side of Italian Grand Prix weekend [29 August – 2 September], with deals available from £179 from Manchester and £202 from Edinburgh.

To do it all in a day, flight deals from London to Milan begin from just £167 on Skyscanner.

Once you have arrived, however, for onwards travel to the circuit on race weekend, we would recommend allowing 90 minutes to get from the centre of Milan to get there.

It is possible to drive to the circuit from Milan, but the most cost-effective way to get there would be via public transport, with regular trains, subways and buses running to Monza and Buttafava for approximately €4 each way – with Buttafava being a 40-minute walk from the circuit entrance.

Monza train station is around 5km from the circuit, but shuttle buses operate on race weekend to bring fans to the circuit from there. The bus is also an option from central Milan, taking the Metro through Sesto1 Maggio FS, and then the Z221 bus to Monza. This provides a direct route to the circuit, but an extremely busy route!

Once you are through the door, however, all the drivers are met with a sea of red all weekend, as the two people driving for Ferrari are not just driving for a team, they are driving for an entire nation. The Scuderia has the weight of Italy on its shoulders.

Sitting on the pit straight offers the opportunity to see F1 cars going at full tilt on the fastest circuit on the whole calendar, and the chance to go on track and stand underneath the podium among the most partisan crowd of the whole year is a real moment of beauty.

To get a sense of the atmosphere, you only need to see a Ferrari driver overtake somebody else at Monza to feel how much it means to the home crowd and, at such an iconic circuit that has been in Formula 1 since its inception, any chance to be among the Tifosi has to be taken.

If you choose to stay in Milan for the remainder of your time in Italy, the Duomo di Milano is the largest church in the country and the spiritual heart of the city, as well as one of Europe’s most stunning pieces of architecture that is well worth visiting. As is seeing the Church of Santa Maria delle Grazie, which houses one of the world’s most famous paintings, the mural of ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinci.

Coupled with Milan’s history is a huge offering of culture, shopping and food that makes it a widely popular destination for tourists – that’s before you mention its status as one of the foremost cities in the world for fashion.

Singapore Grand Prix, 20-22 September 2024

Formula 1’s original night race, the Singapore Grand Prix joined the calendar in 2008 and has been a firm favourite ever since.

Known for pushing the drivers to their physical and mental limits, with the humidity in Singapore meaning that drivers can lose a significant amount of weight during a race, the challenging layout around the Marina Bay Circuit also pushes race time up towards the two-hour limit.

It’s also an accessible race for fans all over the world, with Singapore’s Changi Airport providing a central transport hub for countries across the globe.

To arrive the day before Singapore Grand Prix weekend and leave a day after [19-23 September], flight deals on Skyscanner start from £639 per person from London, £632 from Manchester, £673 from Edinburgh and £657 from Birmingham, with a plethora of options available to fans travelling from the UK.

Once fans are in the country, Singapore’s MRT [metro] system is the cheapest, most efficient way to get around – particularly with road closures surrounding the Grand Prix weekend. Most of the entrances to the grandstands are covered by MRT stops, and it takes around 30 minutes for the MRT to reach central Singapore from Changi Airport.

On the track, the Marina Bay Circuit is a street track that also produces overtaking, and no short amount of drama has been produced in Singapore over the years, with Carlos Sainz fending off a huge challenge from multiple drivers for victory last season.

For visitors, there’s plenty within Singapore to make your trip worthwhile alongside the racing, with Marina Bay already a hugely popular tourist attraction before that area of the city is transformed for the Grand Prix weekend.

Alongside the novelty of seeing a race under the lights, there’s the opportunity to see Formula 1 drivers operate at one of its most demanding circuits.

But in the daytime, there’s lots to see and do in Singapore. Visitors can take in a bird’s eye view on the Singapore Flyer, the London Eye-style observation wheel that offers an air-conditioned view of the city.

Other recommended destinations include the 101-hectare Gardens by the Bay, Singapore’s Botanic Gardens, Singapore has its own branch of Universal Studios, while Clarke Quay is a prime place to shop during your visit.

São Paulo Grand Prix, 1-3 November 2024

Even 30 years after his tragic death, chants of Ayrton Senna’s name ring around the Interlagos grandstands as the Brazilian legend is celebrated at each edition of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The fan grandstand along the pit straight at Interlagos plays host to one of the loudest atmospheres of the whole season, with races at Interlagos long known for their drama, overtaking opportunities and importance in the context of the year, as they often take place towards the end of the schedule.

Flights into São Paulo Guarulhos Airport are best for access to the city, and for travellers from the UK, you can get a return flight from London for £650 for based on flights a day either side of Grand Prix weekend [Thursday 31 October – Monday 4 November].

Once you fly in, the airport is a half-hour drive outside the city and can be accessed via public transport, though it can take significantly longer to get into the city while doing so.

But after you get into the city, the circuit is situated relatively close to the city centre of São Paulo, making it one of the more accessible races of the season for fans, with shuttle buses around the city taking fans to the circuit on race weekend for the approximate equivalent of £2.

Like all of the circuits we have listed, the place of Interlagos on the F1 calendar is loved by drivers and fans alike, and for a blend of culture, great racing and F1 history, look no further than Brazil.

For those looking to make the most of their visit to São Paulo, Parque Ibirapuera lays claim to being the most-visited public park in South America, nestled in the heart of the city and is often comparable to being Brazil’s version of New York’s Central Park.

The Mercado Municipal de São Paulo [Municipal Market] is well worth seeing – with the Olympic Torch having passed through the market on its way to Rio de Janeiro in 2016 – and other cultural attractions in the city including São Paulo’s Football Museum, multiple art galleries and its Cathedral.

Las Vegas Grand Prix, 21-23 November 2024

The Las Vegas Grand Prix announced its return to the F1 calendar in some style in 2023, with some substantial upgrades on the Grands Prix of the 1980s that took place in the car parks of Caesars Palace.

Instead, F1 has now taken over the entire city on a temporary street circuit with a race that takes place at primetime on Saturday night in the entertainment capital of the world. What’s not to love?

A flight to Harry Reid International Airport puts fans almost into the city immediately, with the MGM Grand, Luxor and Bellagio Hotels within a stone’s throw of where planes fly into Las Vegas – making onward travel relatively easy for people making their way into Sin City.

Remember, this race takes place on a Thursday-Saturday schedule, so for those flying into Vegas, Skyscanner are offering best deals from London for £623 per person and from £764 from Manchester, based on a Wednesday 20 November and Sunday 24 November arrival and departure, for taking in the entire Grand Prix spectacle.

The circuit itself takes in some iconic landmarks, including the full Las Vegas Strip, no less, that sees the cars reach Monza levels of top speed before a big braking zone.

The inaugural event in 2023 was full of pomp, entertainment, pizazz and what turned into one of the most gripping races of the season.

And for everything you’ve heard about the city, you’ll be able to take it all in around the Grand Prix weekend.

A trip to a casino, take in a show at one of Vegas’ world-class entertainment facilities or hotels, maybe see one of the biggest bands or musicians in the world if they’re in town, see the Fountains of Bellagio outside just one of Sin City’s famous hotels and more.

You can go on a gondola around ‘Venice’ at The Venetian, head to any number of bars or restaurants, or even get married – the choice is yours.

With the circuit being set in the heart of the city, there’s no shortage of ways to keep yourself entertained around the race weekend and, just remember, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas…

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 6-8 December 2024

Now, we know what you’re thinking, Abu Dhabi and bucket list don’t belong in the same sentence but trust us: they do!

Say ‘Abu Dhabi’ and the word that usually follows next is ‘expensive’, but you may be pleasantly surprised to learn that going to the final race of the season is actually priced competitively and falls more in line with one of the many European adventures you can take on the 2024 calendar.

For example, once you land at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, to complete the short hop to Yas Island and the Yas Marina Circuit, the Yas Express Shuttle Bus transports guests direct from the airport – and is complimentary to use, upon presentation of e-tickets or vouchers to Yas theme parks. The 102 bus route also operates from the airport to Yas Island, while a taxi takes around 10 minutes to get there.

But getting to Abu Dhabi couldn’t be simpler with Skyscanner, and if you are travelling for the whole race weekend, based on a Thursday 5 December arrival and Monday 9 December departure, return deals from London start at £395, £415 from Manchester and £422 from Edinburgh.

But not only is this race weekend your last chance to get your F1 racing fix until the following March, the now traditional season finale also provides unique ‘I was there’ opportunities that other races simply cannot offer.

Being at the Yas Marina circuit to witness Lewis Hamilton’s final race for Mercedes, for example, is an opportunity not to missed and given just how many drivers are out of contract in 2025, there could be plenty other farewells being said up and down the paddock, too.

Even if the two World Championships are sewn up long before we get to Abu Dhabi, there will be still plenty to race for. There is no such thing as a ‘dead rubber’ race in Formula 1.

In addition, you will also get to witness the next generation of driver talent as the F2 season finale also takes place in Abu Dhabi. Being able to say you saw the next rising stars of the sport before they made it big is a claim all F1 fans should be proud to mention!

And, talking of rare opportunities, you do not get to see the F1 drivers perform donuts very often. However, in Abu Dhabi, you will be able to ogle over plenty of them as the cars are taken for one, final spin (literally) in front of the grandstands. The race engineers will hate it, but drivers and fans love it! That moment will stay with you for a lifetime.

And remember, there’s more to Abu Dhabi than just the racing.

For anyone looking to make the most of their time away from the track, Abu Dhabi plays host to multiple to multiple shopping centres and theme parks, notably Ferrari World – which is the world’s first Ferrari theme park and holds the Formula Rossa, which lays claim to being the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are also open for visitors to Abu Dhabi, as are local cultural touchpoints like the presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Top F1 travel tips from Skyscanner

If you are planning to travel to any race lucky enough to be on the F1 2024 calendar, then do consider these extra tips below. They could save you some precious pounds and pennies!

“Compare, compare, compare!,” says Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and Destinations Expert on travelling during busy periods.

“Prices are fantastic but it’s always worth doing that extra bit of research not only to save money but to make the most of the flights from your chosen departure airport.

“You might discover you can try somewhere you hadn’t thought of or that was previously out of reach. Also, combining different airlines for the outbound and return legs of your trip can seriously cut costs. Fares don’t have to be booked as returns.

“Look at flying out with one airline and back with another to save money.

“If you live nearby two airports, or don’t mind an extra bit of travel before your trip, try using the ‘include nearby airports’ button when searching on Skyscanner. It will open up more pricing and more routes for better comparison.”

