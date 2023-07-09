Shakira fuels Lewis Hamilton romance rumours with British Grand Prix appearance

Speculation over the relationship status between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira has sparked again after the legendary pop star was spotted in the F1 paddock once more.

Hamilton and Shakira have been making headlines all over the world as their friendship has been rumoured to have been turning into something more, with the singer having been spotted at multiple race weekends so far this year.

Hamilton was joined by Shakira and some of his friends in a post-Miami Grand Prix boat trip back in May after she was spotted at the race in Florida, and rumours have since continued to swirl after the pair were spotted having dinner in Barcelona before and after the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton even putting his arm around Shakira’s waist.

And during the British Grand Prix, cameras cut to Shakira watching on as Hamilton raced on his way to a record-extending 14th podium finish at the Silverstone Circuit on Sunday.

Shakira is becoming a regular member of the F1 paddock 👀 pic.twitter.com/wb548dMzxP — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 9, 2023

Hamilton is known for keeping his private life exactly that, private, while rumours about Shakira have been rife ever since her very public split with retired footballer Pique.

The current relationship status between Hamilton and Shakira is still officially unknown, with conflicting reports as to whether they are just friends or perhaps something more.

Back at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton had started the race in seventh but was the beneficiary of a mid-race Safety Car which allowed him to pit and lose less tim doing so, promoting the Mercedes driver to third on the road and within striking distance of Lando Norris in second.

He was unable to get past his compatriot before the race finished, but it secured another “huge” podium for Hamilton and Mercedes.

