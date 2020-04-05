Shanghai International Circuit reopens, racing set for June

The Shanghai International Circuit is open again with the first racing action set for June, according to reports.

The circuit hosts Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix which was set to be round four of the 2020 season. But it was the first of the events to be postponed.

The coronavirus pandemic which has swept the globe originated in China, causing the race promoter, Juss Events, to request that the race was postponed in February.

China recorded over 3300 deaths due to COVID-19, but the country is now starting to return to normal life.

While schools, cinemas and major tourist destinations are still closed, cities in China are functioning again, as is the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Race report that a Porsche corporate event was held earlier in the week, though the attendance was limited and no members of the public were allowed in.

Their report goes on to claim that the first racing action since the circuit’s re-opening is set to take place on June 26, headlined by the Chinese GT Championship, though the contract for this hasn’t been signed off yet.

The Chinese Grand Prix has been part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2004, and the organisers are keen to reschedule the race for later this year at a time when other race promoters are casting doubt on Liberty Media’s plans for a 15-18 race 2020 season.

The Race state that it wouldn’t be possible to hold the Chinese Grand Prix in December, January or February because the average temperature in Shanghai does not get above 10c.

