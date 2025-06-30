Shock new Valtteri Bottas option emerges amid strong Cadillac pursuit

Valtteri Bottas could sharpen his race skills with a stint at Alpine before this season is over, amidst reports he’s in ‘discussions’ to replace Franco Colapinto.

Alpine have already changed drivers once this season, dropping Jack Doohan after he failed to score a point in the first six races to put 2024 super sub Colapinto in the car.

Valtteri Bottas, Alpine or Cadillac?

The former Williams driver was given a three-point plan by Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore.

“He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points,” he told Sky Italia. “I’m only asking him these three things — not 10. If he does them well, he’ll drive forever.”

But five races into what was initially a five-race audition, Colapinto has shown not shown speed nor has he scored points. What he does have is one big crash on the board, qualifying at Imola and penalties, his latest coming at the Austrian Grand Prix when he forced potential race winner Oscar Piastri off the track.

Colapinto, however, is expected to remain in the A525 for the foreseeable future – at least that was the expectation before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Colapinto left the Red Bull Ring without a point on the board, leaving the team in last place in the Constructors’ Championship.

15 points behind Sauber and a further three down on Aston Martin and four behind Haas, there is time for Alpine to make huge gains in the standings, but they need both cars to score points as Briatore pointed out in Austria.

“Clearly the car was good enough but we are still lacking having two cars up where they should be,” said the Italian.

The team is said to be weighing up its options, including conversations with Bottas.

PlanetF1.com understands that while there are discussions between Bottas and Alpine, there is nothing serious at this point. There has, however, been contact.

Bottas has, however, been linked to Formula 1’s soon-to-be 11th team, Cadillac.

The Finn is one of the frontrunners to join the new American outfit and recently hinted that a move could be on the cards in a social media video.

In the clip, Bottas is seen examining a Cadillac road car with an accomplice, with the 35-year-old opening the door before rubbing his hands on the driver’s seat.

Bottas is heard saying: “Oh wow, that’s actually a nice seat. I wouldn’t mind.”

Put to him that there are two seats at the front of the Cadillac, he replies: “And they are both free?”

Asked at that stage if he wants to sit in the driver’s seat, Bottas replies: “Hmm. Not yet.”

His team boss Toto Wolff has backed him to return to the F1 grid, saying: ” He has the ambition and the talent to come back into Formula 1.”

Cadillac have yet to announce either of their F1 2026 drivers, the team expected to sign one experienced driver with Bottas and Sergio Perez leading the running for that seat and one rookie, potentially even an American driver.

