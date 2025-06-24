Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1’s growing popularity has created a “more intense” sport, leading to a rise in online abuse.

Jack Doohan, Yuki Tsunoda and Formula 2’s Alex Dunne have all been the target of vile abuse this year.

Lewis Hamilton speaks out against online abuse

Doohan was dropped by Alpine and replaced by Franco Colapinto at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the Argentinean driver crashing out of qualifying.

A screenshot from his father Mick Doohan was altered to show Colapinto crashing his car with the caption ‘Very impressive’, followed by three crying laughing emojis.

Doohan took to social media to condemn both the manipulated image and the abuse his father faced in the wake of it, adding: “Please stop harassing my family. I didn’t think it would have to get to this point.”

Tsunoda, who had a moment with Colapinto in a practice session, also faced online abuse and told fans: “It’s good that they have energy, but just control it, and I feel like they can use the energy in the right way and in a much better way.

“If it still continues and it’s getting worse and worse, for sure, at some point F1 should say something.”

For his part, Colapinto did urge his fans to “give respect”, adding: “There is a lot of hate on social media, and that’s what I would think. So, of course, we always try and want – for all the drivers – to keep it respectful and keep it calm there.”

Online abuse is, however, a growing problem and not just in Formula 1.

Hamilton says it is an issue that today’s generation of drivers has to learn how to deal with as it’s “significant”.

“The times have changed,” said the Ferrari driver. “I would say the racing space has probably got a lot busier with the fame of the sport, so it’s probably more intense. Maybe the media is more reactive, maybe.

“You’ve got social media presence and online abuse that we didn’t have when I got into the sport.

“It’s been pretty amazing to see how mature the young drivers that have come in – young men that have come in – have adapted and how they’ve carried that weight, because it’s no easy situation to be thrown into.

“When I got there, it felt like being thrown into the deep end without having the skills to keep yourself afloat.

“But there wasn’t the online stuff that you could see, and that’s significant.

“There are probably even more demands on the drivers today, outside of the car, than ever before.”

Earlier this month, the FIA did speak out against online abuse with multiple FIA-sanctioned open-wheel series joining forces to issue a statement condemning social media abuse.

It followed Dunne revealing he had to delete his social media from his cell phone after being flooded by hateful commentary after his Monaco Grand Prix crash.

Posted by the FIA, Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3, the Instagram post read: “On behalf of our Teams and Drivers, F1, F1, F3 and the FIA, through their United Against Online Abuse campaign, firmly condemn abuse and harassment of any form.

“We’ll continue to collectively act upon and report abuse to social media platforms.

“Whether you are a fan or a part of the motorsport world, we are all driven by passion.

“At the heart of it all, there are humans.

“We urge everyone to remain respectful towards the athletes and their teams.”

