Silverstone open to double-header or back-to-back GPs

This year’s Formula 1 World Championship could see a double-header weekend at Silverstone or even back-to-back race weekends.

Formula 1 is considering various ways to pack in as many races as possible in what could be a five-month season.

Liberty Media is hoping to get in as many as 15 or even 18 grands prix with Ross Brawn saying it could be a case of three weekends on, one off.

Stuart Pringle, Silverstone’s managing director, says the British track is open to doing its part.

He explained to the Guardian newspaper: “F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the World Championship is.

“We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors.

“The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything.

“We have discussed all sorts of permutations including hosting two races over one weekend and two races over consecutive weekends.

“I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely.”

F1’s owner, Liberty Media, has been handed complete control of the revised calendar with the F1 team bosses agreeing to do away with the normal procedure of the teams having to agree to any calendar changes.

Pringle expects F1 will have a better idea of what the calendar could look like come May.

“I think F1 will make a calendar-wide decision in the earlier part of May.

“They can’t set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races.

“That timescale would suit us if we didn’t have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public.”

He added: “It’s important any discussion of a return to racing is appropriate. Otherwise we risk being a distraction to the main message which is stay at home and we don’t want to do that.”

