Silverstone gets a third DRS zone

Silverstone has added its name to the list of tracks with a third DRS zone with this new one incorporating two high-speed corners.

As the FIA continues to push to try improve overtaking, the British Grand Prix will follow Austria in adding a third zone for the grand prix weekened.

The new zone is on the start/finish straight in the run down to Abbey and Farm, Turns 1 and 2.

Both are flat-out corners, however, the drivers can now take them flat-out and with DRS open.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting said: “It’s not a big zone, but the interesting thing is that they could use it open through Turn One if they wanted to.

“Once they activate it after Turn 18, on the exit of the last corner, it only closes when they either brake or back off. They could potentially go through Turns One and Two with it open. Let’s see.”

