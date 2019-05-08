Silverstone to be resurfaced before British GP

The Silverstone Circuit will undergo a £5 million resurface later this year, but it’s not expected to affect the British Grand Prix.

This will be the second time in two years that the track has been resurfaced – it’s work that will be necessary after the MotoGP events at Silverstone last year were cancelled after persistent rain led to drainage problems which were blamed on the new surface.

Formula 1 drivers have voiced the same dissatisfaction. After the circuit was relaid by Aggregate Industries before the 2018 season began, many complained that the new asphalt was worse than before, with Lewis Hamilton saying at the time: “The people they hired did the worst job ever. It’s the bumpiest track I’ve ever experienced.”

The latest repairs are set to be carried out by a new contractor, Tarmac, with work set to begin on 10 June and end on 30 June, leaving the British GP which will run from 12-14 July unaffected.

Those 20 working days also allow just under a week for the circuit to “cure” and it will not be used before Formula One arrives.

Speaking to The Guardian, Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle said: “Following the cancellation of last year’s [MotoGP] race the governing body, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, suspended our track licence.

“The condition of the reissue of that licence was a complete resurfacing. We had to do it to be able to run the event.

“We completed the investigation so we understood what the issues were and so we don’t make the same mistake again. We are considering the options available to us as regards last year’s resurfacing.

“We are confident it will be ready, working with Dromo they have designed an asphalt mix that is six times stronger than last year’s.

“It will have real rigidity and no risk of being moved even by F1, which is the ultimate punisher of a circuit.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.