The clear Silverstone sign that hinted at Toyota’s F1 return with Haas

The Haas and Toyota F1 partnership is official, as it turns out that a Silverstone appearance from the Toyota Gazoo Racing project manager was a hint of what was to come.

Toyota are back on the F1 scene – as of the approaching United States Grand Prix – after a multi-year technical partnership with Haas was announced.

Silverstone set the scene for Toyota and Haas F1 union

Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport competition division of Toyota Motor Corporation, becomes the official technical partner of Haas under this deal, Toyota Gazoo having experienced extensive title glory on the World Endurance Championship and World Rally Championship scenes, a total of 14 titles won across the two over the last seven years.

Talk of a Haas and Toyota deal had been around since July, after Toyota Gazoo Racing project manager Masaya Kaji, with the help of social media, was spotted in the Haas garage during the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Interesting spot – TGR boss Masaya Kaji in the pits at Haas #F1 last weekend at Silverstone. Oddly, I was there when Ayao Komatsu visited the TGR hospitality immediately after Le Mans… I didn’t think anything of it at the time. Could a Toyota/Haas tie-up be on the cards? https://t.co/QCws5yi2ex — Jamie Klein /クライン・ジェイミー (@JamieKlein_) July 9, 2024

Haas declined to comment on the Toyota speculation when approached by PlanetF1.com at the time, with the confirmation of the partnership coming after this strong hint that a deal was in the works as Kaji watched on at Silverstone.

As part of the deal, Toyota training drivers are set to partake in Haas test sessions as part of the Japanese brand expanding its knowledge in a “variety of areas”, while Haas will tap into Toyota’s expertise and resources in the design, technical and manufacturing services aspects.

“By competing alongside MoneyGram Haas F1 Team at the pinnacle of motorsports, we aim to cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics, while strengthening the capabilities of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing, and we desire to contribute to motorsports and the automotive industry,” said Toyota Gazoo president Tomoya Takahashi.

The link-up will not impact Haas’ status as a Ferrari customer team, as they will continue to run the Ferrari power unit and listed parts under a deal running until the end of 2028.

As for their relationship with chassis builder Dallara, who like Ferrari, has worked alongside Haas since day one for their F1 2016 debut and all that has followed, the team will assess how to ensure that their Dallara and Toyota partnerships “co-exist” from this point on.

“Dallara is our important partner, they’ve been with us since day one. They have been building our chassis since day one so that’s another key important relationship,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“In due course, we will discuss what parameters we’ll keep working with Dallara, which parameters we’ll keep working with Toyota. But we will co-exist. It’s not a case of replacing one with another.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing branding will appear on the VF-24 cars as of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, a home race for Haas.

