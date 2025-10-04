With qualifying complete at the Singapore GP, it’s time to look ahead at when the race starts at Marina Bay on Sunday.

There is no doubting the physical and mental challenges which await the drivers, on a weekend where heat warnings have been put in place and there is a potential chance of rain, meaning anything could happen in the race.

F1 start time: What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The Singapore Grand Prix will start at 8pm local time on Sunday 5 October 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 1pm

United States and Canada*: 5am Pacific, 7am Central, 8am Eastern

Australia*: 11pm [Australian Eastern Time]

New Zealand: 1am [Monday 6 October]

Central European Time: 2pm

South Africa: 2pm

Gulf Standard Time: 4pm

India: 5.30pm

Indonesia*: 7pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 8pm

Japan: 9pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

PlanetF1.com recommends

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!

Singapore Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Singapore Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Singapore Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Singapore Grand Prix, this distance equates to 62 laps, with the race also being one of the longer events time-wise on the whole calendar.

Read next: Inside David Coulthard’s ‘Hollywood’ F1 win: From replacing Senna to Portugal glory