“Crazy” weather has battered the island nation of Singapore, but it is forecast to calm down ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix, although thunderstorms could still be prevalent.

For the second time in three years, Mother Nature could cause disruptions at the Singapore Grand Prix as monsoon weather sweeps across the nation.

Thunderstorms forecast for the Singapore GP weekend

Singapore authorities warned of persistent monsoon conditions that arrived on Tuesday with locals reporting on X the “crazy” conditions as trees were uprooted and heavy downpours caused poor visibility on the roads.

Although the monsoon is expected to weaken as the week progresses, persistent rain and sporadic thunderstorms are expected to linger with Formula 1 braced for a wet and potentially wild weekend.

That the Grand Prix is held at night will only add to the difficulties the drivers will face in what is already seen as a hugely demanding weekend given the high temperatures, humidity and tight, twisty nature of the street circuit.

According to the Met Office, there’s a small chance of rain in Friday’s FP1 which will increase to 14 per cent for FP2 but, with the humidity into the high 70s, that may actually be welcomed.

Saturday’s forecast is for early morning thunderstorms that could last for much of the day before quietening down in the evening. There’s a 25 percent chance of rain in FP3 with that dropping to 15% for qualifying. Once again the humidity will be brutal in the high 70s.

The threat of rain continues on Sunday with a 20 percent chance of light showers during the 62-lap Grand Prix.

However, given the humidity on all three days, any rain could arrive in the form of a thunderstorm.

The high for all three days, which doesn’t drop much at night, is 31’C.

The last time Formula 1 had a wet Singapore Grand Prix was two years ago when the race start was delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms before Sergio Perez clinched the win on a drying track ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

